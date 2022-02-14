Honduras Progreso adds three gold points, Real Sociedad gets complicated. And Platense?

2022-02-13
Matchday 5 of the Closing tournament of the National League and this Sunday the three teams that are most committed to the issue of relegation have played.
The big surprise has been given by the Honduran Progresswhich won 2-1 at home marathon in order to reach 21 points in the relegation table. An own goal by Campana (20′) and a score by Selvin Guevara (42′) gave the locals the win.
In this way, the progressive team rises to eighth place in the accumulated table and Real society now he is ninth after being thrashed by him Royal Spain (4-1) in San Pedro Sula. Those of Tocoa remain with 20 units.
While in Puerto Cortés, the Platense could not before him Life and fell 2-1, so he remains in last place in the accumulated table of the National League with 12 units.
THE TABLE OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT
It should be mentioned that in the Clausura 2022 championship table, Royal Spain He added his first three points, although he is still in last place.
The one that lost the opportunity to be the leader this weekend was Marathón, which fell in El Progreso and remains in third place with nine, while Vida reached seven and is sixth in the table.