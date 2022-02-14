Honduras Progreso adds three gold points, Real Sociedad gets complicated. And Platense?

2022-02-13

Matchday 5 of the Closing tournament of the National League and this Sunday the three teams that are most committed to the issue of relegation have played.

The big surprise has been given by the Honduran Progresswhich won 2-1 at home marathon in order to reach 21 points in the relegation table. An own goal by Campana (20′) and a score by Selvin Guevara (42′) gave the locals the win.

In this way, the progressive team rises to eighth place in the accumulated table and Real society now he is ninth after being thrashed by him Royal Spain (4-1) in San Pedro Sula. Those of Tocoa remain with 20 units.

While in Puerto Cortés, the Platense could not before him Life and fell 2-1, so he remains in last place in the accumulated table of the National League with 12 units.