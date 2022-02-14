how much does a ticket cost for the most important game in the NFL – Prensa Libre

The most anticipated event of the season will face the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in a game that no NFL fan wants to miss.

This Sunday, February 13, Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl It will be seen by more than 100 million people through television and some streaming platforms.

But nevertheless, approximately 70 thousand people will be the lucky ones to witness the game live game of the NFL season after purchasing your tickets.

Tickets for the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams have been listed as the most expensive in the history of American football and many fans of these teams were surprised after the prices were revealed.

The cost of tickets for Super Bowl LVI has suffered a considerable increase due to losses during the regular season due to the covid-19 pandemicwhich caused the maximum capacity of people to be reduced in the stadiums.

Despite these exorbitant prices, tickets for the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States began to sell out in record time due to the importance of this game.

How much does a ticket to Super Bowl LVI cost?

The sale of tickets for the 2022 Super Bowl was officially enabled on the web portal of ticketmaster, but other platforms were also able to carry out this operation under the resale modality.

In ticketmasterticket prices for the NFL’s biggest annual event range from US$4,200 dollars (Q.32,500) for the furthest entrances and the US$100,000 (Q.772,000) for the best places in the stadium.

For their part, the other platforms authorized to sell tickets have different prices and locations, although none of these had the best places to watch the match available for resale.

In stubhub, prices range between US$4,286 dollars (Q.33,100) and the US$23,280 dollars (Q.180,000) and on the platform Vivid Seats tickets are priced from US$4,333 (Q.33,500) until US$18,423 (Q.142,000).

Finally, tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SeatGeek They have a value that varies between US$4,557 (Q35,100) and the US$10,347 (Q.80,000).