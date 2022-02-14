Johan Vásquez was upset about leaving Genoa for a change

The Mexican defender was substituted in the duel against Salernitana in the Italian Serie A and showed his disapproval

John Vasquezdefense of Genoashowed his disagreement by being substituted in the duel against Salernitanaafter Alexander Blessin, his coach, decided to remove him from the field of play at 58 minutes of the match of the A series.

Getty Images

The Mexican started and had a good performance. However, at 58′, Alexander Blessin decided to take out Vasquez to give Andrea Cambiaso playing time, a situation that annoyed the Monterrey youth squad.

Vasquezwho was on the left wing, opposite the benches, walked slowly to leave the pitch with apparent annoyance on his face, despite the fact that Blessin and his coaching staff asked him to hurry off the pitch , but the Mexican ignored it.

Despite the annoyance, Johan he shook hands with Andrea Cambiaso, received a jacket and before taking his place on the bench, he also greeted each of the members of the coaching staff who moments before had asked him to hurry his exit.

This is the first time that Vasquez is replaced with Genoabecause in the 18 duels he had previously played, in 16 he had been a starter and played the entire match, while in the remaining two he entered as a substitute.

Before the duel before Salernitana, Vasquez added 1,558 minutes of play so far this season, in which he has played 18 duels, 16 of A series and two more from the Italian Cup, including in his debut with the Genoathe Mexican also made his debut as a scorer by scoring the equalizer against Sassuolo.

Genoa Y Vasquez will return to activity until next Sunday, February 20, the day on which they will visit Venezia, on Matchday 26 of the A series.