Juan Carlos Osorio would direct a free year to the Colombian National Team | Journalistic version of the technician | Colombia selection

Juan Carlos Osorio continues to sound like a candidate to lead the Colombian National Teameither this year or to start a new process for 2026, in case Reinaldo Rueda cannot qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The journalistic versions move the name of Osorio as the appropriate coach to lead Colombia. Although the coach has not commented on his alleged interest in reaching the National Team as soon as possible, there are several journalists who claim to have spoken with the América de Cali coach and listened to the way in which offers to replace Rueda, not caring that Reinaldo remains in office.

In days past, it has been said that Osorio is willing to lead Colombia for the last two games of the South American Qualifiersagainst Bolivia and Venezuela, on tentative dates of March 24 and 29, respectively.

Several journalists say they have spoken privately with Osorio and promote him. Now, Julián Céspedes, who works at WinSports As an Antioquia soccer correspondent, he assured that he chatted with Osorio, who was on Saturday with América facing Águilas Doradas.

According to the reporter’s version, Osorio wants to draw the attention of the leaders of the Colombian Football Federation and would have already let them know that he would not receive a salary if he already assumed. But his offer would go much further, and it has to do with money, an attractive topic for the leadership of Colombian soccer.

Céspedes said on his social networks that Osorio would be willing to not charge a single peso for a year, in case of being chosen for a longer process. Is that kind of proposal okay?