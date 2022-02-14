Juan Luis Guerra: between sea, palm trees, songs, rain and applause

A shower fell just as Juan Luis Guerra concluded his concert. He was already too late for nature to want to ruin the premiere of the residence at the Hard Rock Hotel, as he did on Saturday, February 5. Moments before, a crowd warmed up to the rhythm of merengue, bachata, salsa, son and pambiche.

The merengue “Rosalía” gave the gun at 9:20 on Saturday night to the concert “Between sea and palm trees” at the Hard Rock golf course, where the dreaded threat of water was latent and there was even a slight and temporary drizzle, but this time the sky also opened for the star of Dominican music to shine on his land.

“La travesía” followed and it had been a long time since most of those present were on their feet and many were locating the available spaces to turn them into dance floors.

The location of the chairs, separated two by two or four by four as part of the anticovid measures arranged by Juan Luis and the producer Saymon Días, allowed more possibilities for the mobility of the public.

To the sound of “The key to my heart” Juan Luis continued with his giant figure on stage and captivating his followers. In particular, his wife, Nora Altagracia Vega, he was dancing his songs among the public from the beginning.

She has been that key to his heart, his great muse for so many songs. And also the family support for the development of her two children, Jean Gabriel and Paulina.

“Vale la pena” and “Como yo” were not lacking in the selection among an extensive repertoire that since 1984 has been “blowing” in the wind of the highest quality in tropical music with deserved qualifications to become “Dominican pride” or “country brand”. “.

At this point he can’t sing them all. He has to resort to salsa or bachata “medleys” such as “Estrellitas”, “Muchachita linda”, “La hormiguita”, “Bachata en Fukuoka”, “Que me des tu amor”, “Qué blessed”, “Cold cold” and “Bubbles of Love”.

Juan Luis is of little talk on stage. His thing is to sing, to play… “How are you having a good time?” He asked before sitting down with his guitar to interpret “Pambiche de Novia”.

At another time when a light drizzle was falling, he said: “I’m going to continue.” And the hubbub of the people was notorious.

As 4.40 is not only Juan Luis, in the middle of the show Juan Luis leaves for long minutes to leave Janina Rosado, his musical director, on stage, along with the other 13 musicians and choristers who are in charge of maintaining the interest of the attendees.

After wearing an elegant blue suit, with a handkerchief over his throat, Juan Luis’s return is to dress more lightly, with a distinctive jacket of his style and another arsenal of expected themes arrives, among them “Visa for a dream”, “The cost of life”, “I hope it rains coffee” and “The lantern”.

“The wasps” seemed to be the last theme. “Another, another, another” was the request of the public, who was already ecstatic. Then came “To ask for her hand”, “Pink Bachata” and “La bilirubina”.

The presentations will continue on Saturday February 19 and 26 and April 2. With this concert starting in March he will go on tour to cities abroad, especially in the United States.