Kanye “Ye” West seems to continue with his difficulties in leaving his ex-wife behind, kim kardashian.

TMZ reported in January on Ye’s (false) claim that Kim would not let him attend his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

The clothing designer took to social media, saying, “Would anyone give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party right now?”

But Ye is making headlines again for sending another disturbing message to Kim’s boyfriend, Peter Davidson.

In January, Ye appeared to threaten Davidson in a song, rapping, “God saved me from that accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson.”

But what is worse, after the rapper’s threat in January for song to Davidson, TMZ broke the news that Ye was spreading the rumor that the “Saturday Night Live” comedian had AIDS.

But all the weird drama West is creating seems to be strengthening Kim and Davidson’s bond.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that Ye’s efforts are “really bringing Pete and Kim closer together.”

A source close to Kim revealed to Page Six: “She is concerned about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s part will affect her children in the future and feels any issues need to be resolved privately.”

Kanye West’s new threat to Pete Davidson

Kanye “Ye” West sent a disturbing message to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in the new song of Fivio Foreign“City of Gods”.

According to him Daily MailYe rapped, “This afternoon a hundred thugs stopped by on SNL / When I got there, I was dead on arrival.”

Ye also sent a message to Kim in the new song. Variety reported that Ye rapped, “And if I let them have my wife, black people should thank me… With these Balenciaga and Balenci boots and a brand new blue Yankee.”

It seems that Ye he still hasn’t got his jealousy under control and it’s getting really toxic when it comes to Kim dating the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

Ye deleted posts from his Instagram that featured Kim and their four children, then changed his strategy a few days later.

On February 9, the rapper changed tack and posted a collage of photos on Instagram of Kim and the kids with the caption, “GOD PLEASE GET OUR FAMILY TOGETHER.”

Kim has kept quiet about Ye’s actions, but did allude to their divorce in her latest interview with Vogue.

Kim said, “For so long, I did what made other people happy… in the last two years I decided that I would make myself happy… I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you.” happy”. happy. I have chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”