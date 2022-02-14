Look at the curious reaction of Marc Anthony to the possible reconciliation of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez

In April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez announced their sentimental breakup after four years of romance. During this time, the couple made several joint businesses that the time has come to finalize almost a year after ending their idyll. Faced with this situation, the famous have begun the end of their business relationship as well. However, it is rumored that the former baseball player is convinced that this situation could bring nostalgia for the singer’s romance.

“He thinks Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put it in her rearview mirror,” a source told OK!.

What caught my attention was the reaction of Mark Anthonyex of the also actress and father of her two children, Emma Maribel Y Maximilian David Anthony. Because the singer posted some mocking laugh emoticons in response to the message that said medium put on his official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the dissolution of the partnership between López and Rodríguez is already underway. Although the icon of the New York Yankees believes that this process could open “the opportunity to remember with her”, as said source mentions, she herself assures that there is nothing further from that. “Jen is courteous to Alex, but she would rather stick to business and settle financial things as soon as possible,” she mentioned.

GettyImages/

“She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship either. A-Rod, however, doesn’t give up hope,” says the source. “They mostly go to their respective lawyers, but they’ve had a few one-on-one conversations, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen.”

What can be seen is that Jennifer López has left her relationship with Alex Rodríguez behind and now enjoys her idyll with Ben Affleck.