Los Tigres del Norte: songs censored by the Mexican government | Music | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

The Northern Tigers They have established themselves as the public’s favorite regional Mexican music group. With 50 years of experience and more than 60 million copies sold, the band has conquered audiences on several continents and remains current over time thanks to its successful songs that are liked by adults and children.

“Jefe de Jefes”, “Prisión de amor” and “La Reina del sur” are some of the best-known songs by Los Tigres del Norte that have had great international success. Although the music of the group is very well accepted among the public, they have also generated a lot of controversy.

Los Tigres del Norte usually address in their songs the political problems, crime and violence that Mexico has gone through. It is for this reason that some topics have been censored by the Mexican government for their uncomfortable speech for the authorities.

The members of the Mexican group have a family relationship with each other. (Photo: Los Tigres del Norte / Facebook).

THE SONGS OF THE TIGERS OF THE NORTH CENSORED BY THE MEXICAN GOVERNMENT

The Mexican government censored some songs by Los Tigres del Norte for their uncomfortable speech for the authorities and addressing problems that are experienced in the country. Here five topics that were vetoed.

1. “The Queen of the South”

The theme of Los Tigres del Norte, which tells the story of the infamous drug trafficker, Teresa Mendoza, was censored in the state of Chihuahua for having performed it at one of her 2012 concerts. This was denounced on her official Twitter account.

2. “Coffin”

This song not only caused a stir among the public, it also caused friction within the members of the band. Hernán Hernández refused to record it to the point of separating from the group and setting conditions to return. In addition, it was banned from concerts by Mexican audiences for unknown reasons.

3. “The Farm”

“La Granja”, a single published in 2009, portrays the daily life of the country when Felipe Calderón, former president of Mexico, implemented his so-called “War on Drug Trafficking”. For this reason, the members said that in a recital at the National Auditorium they were asked not to sing this song, due to the discontent of the authorities in turn at that time.

4.“The Bullet”

“La Bala” not only shocked the Mexican public, it also impacted radio stations throughout Latin America. In Chile, even, it was seriously considered not to include it in the programming. Despite this, the composers expressed that it is a song that talks about violence so that parents pay more attention to what their children do.

5. “Smuggling and Treason”

Although it was not actually a directly censored song, after being released in 1974, it is considered extremely controversial because it was a watershed in the foundations of the narcocorrido culture, a controversial Mexican musical style.