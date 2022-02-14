Luis Montes sets an example of fair play and avoids a third expulsion in Pumas vs León

Corozo had received the red card after a tackle on ‘Chapito’, who warned the referee that it was not an expulsion and reversed the decision

Louis Montessoccer player Lionhad a great gesture of fair play during the game on the fifth day of the Closure 2022 in view of Cougars. The ‘Chapito’ prevented Washington Corozo from being expelled, after clarifying the move to William Pachecocentral referee of the match, who finally admonished the soccer player from Cougars.

Luis Montes told the referee that he did not receive a blow to the face to avoid Corozo’s expulsion. Getty Images

The action occurred in the 90th minute, when the score was 2-1. Washington Corozo disputed a ball with Louis Monteswho ended up on the pitch after a collision, a situation for which the whistler immediately took out the red card to show it to the soccer player from Cougars.





El ‘Chapo’ rejoined to speak with the referee. mounts He signaled to Pacheco that the impact had not been on the face, that it had been on the arm, so the whistleblower changed his mind and decided only to admonish Corozo.

mounts and Corozo, those involved in the exemplary fair play, began the duel on the substitutes’ bench, but entered for the complementary part. ‘Manchita’ entered at 62′ for Sebastián Saucedo and ‘Chapo’ did so at 87′ for Iván Rodríguez.

The Cougars vs. Lion left the expulsions of Federico Martínez and Alan Mozo, both appeared in the second half. Martínez saw the red card for a hard tackle on Favio Álvarez at 52′; while Mozo went to 82′, due to a sweep of Iván Rodríguez.

Both plays were rated by Felipe Ramos Rizo, an ESPN arbitration analyst, who considered that Martínez should not have been expelled; while he endorsed Mozo’s red card.

“Unfair expulsion of Martínez de León me. 50”, published Ramos Rizo about the first red card that was in the match that was held at the University Olympic Stadium.

“Correct expulsion of Mozo”, he opined on the play of the footballer from Cougarswho has already added two reds in the five days of the Closure 2022.

CHAPO MONTES. 🙌🏻 GENTLEMAN. – Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) February 13, 2022

My acknowledgment to @Chapomontes10 for his exemplary conduct in today’s game between @PumasMX Y @clubleonfc These examples enhance our @LigaBBVAMX congratulations to the fair play! pic.twitter.com/gqeSvR6wxx – Mikel Arriola (@MikelArriolaP) February 13, 2022

In the University City, win Pumas and win @Chapomontes10… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 13, 2022

Luis Montes gives a sample of “Fair Play” and tells the referee that Corozo’s elbow hit him in the arm…

wonderful scene of @Chapomontes10 @clubleonfc — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) February 13, 2022

Soothing mounts, El Chapito told the referee. Not everything is pretense and simulation. The clap. pic.twitter.com/n4uUXEyvJ0 – Heriberto Murrieta (@Beto_Murrieta) February 13, 2022

Chapito Montes is a crack. . And not only because of his football. — herculez gomez (@herculezg) February 13, 2022