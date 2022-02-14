Make no mistake, Cuban artist

the cuban singer Telmary Diaz said recently that he knew nothing of the controversial Festival of San Remo Cuba, organized by Lis Cuesta, first lady of the regime. In addition, she was very indignant at her because she had been insulted on her social networks by people she defined as “wrong”, to whom she clarified that she “was not aware” of her inclusion in the official program of said event.

“Music is important to me, because that’s what I feed on. A little bit of respect, because this rapper also has a pretty hard tongue, but it’s for the stage, it’s for my art and for my causes,” Telmary said on her Instagram account.

“Telmary, and now that you know? If they invite you, are you going to sing at a festival organized by the wife of the man who gave ‘the combat order’? A festival that seeks to clean up before the world the image of the hundreds of political prisoners, including children, after the 11J protests? Justice, the pain of those mothers, the suffering of millions of Cubans, are they not among your causes?” journalist José Raúl Gallego asked in a comment to the rapper’s video.

Telmary has spent almost her entire artistic career calling men “wrong” in a song: “What a mistake you are in life / my love, what a mistake … No more stories / no more lies,” she says in a song 2007 from his album “Daily”.

This refrain can now be applied to herself, when she sees herself in a November 2021 video saying she’s “proud” to wear her fashion collection. Telma’s Tumbao at the San Remo Music Awards Festival.

It is a broadcast of the program 23 y M on national television where the host Edith Masola presented the rapper as one of the figures linked to the San Remo Music Awards Festival “through fashion”.

Telmary seems to have a bad memory, and little intention of clarifying to her followers why she omitted her involvement in this event. He is also up in the air as to whether or not he will actually participate in the boycotted festival that already faces eight cancellations of artists that were among the participants.

From them, six are international artists who did not hesitate to stand out when public opinion singled them out for helping to clean up the image of the regime.

The first: the Spanish duo Andy and Lucas, with an embarrassed spokesman Lucas González saying that: “Andy and Lucas do not support any dictatorial regime, nor people who put children in prisonnor (subdue) a starving people”.

Then it was the Spaniard Alex Ubago, who called things by their name in a brief retraction video: “I will never support a dictatorship”.

The Mexican followed Kalimbaaffected by his emotional bond with Cuba, the land of his father: “The moment we learned that in reality we were being contracted by the regime, we have decided not to go”expressed the artist in a video.

The Spanish also declined the invitation Charles Torresafter receiving numerous messages on social networks about the situation on the Island. Something similar happened to the Italian Denise Farowho admitted to being “very uninformed”.

It is clear that these artists owe their audience and for this reason they listened to the spontaneous cyberactivists who mobilize from the networks. The power of followers.

Two artists residing on the island have stood out from the Cuban payroll, although in a more discreet way. The first was the singer Arlenys Rodriguez Lazowho claimed on his Facebook account that it was his “very personal” decision, without giving further details.

The singer-songwriter also declined to participate Raul Paz. The decision was disclosed by the Real Café Miami, a site that had announced a Peace concert on February 11, and that after this controversy was canceled due to “the negative repercussions that this could have,” according to the organizers.

While international artists use the word “dictatorship” without fear, speak of imprisoned children and ask for justice and freedom for the people of Cuba, what do Cuban artists do?

The reaction of Cuban creators reaffirms that Cuba is a dictatorshipwhich is feared by both those who live on the Island and those who left.

Meanwhile, on the official side, the Cuban musician Jorge Luis Robainaartistic director of the festival, said that “people have demonized an event for political interests, a genuinely cultural event”. And he affirmed it in a press conference accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Culture and the state-owned Musical Recording Company (EGREM), two sponsoring entities of the event.

Lisa Cuesta conspicuous by his absence, but his statements remain in previous press conferences as coordinator of the Events Committee of the Ministry of Culturewhen he described the Cuban version of the festival as something that would be “very good for tourism, friends, solidarity, for everyone who bets on looking towards the island.”

Perhaps in the end one of these objectives is being fulfilled, although the solidarity is not what the authorities expected. And when looking at Cuba, people see repression, misery and lack of rights instead of a paradise of hotels, music and relaxation.

Cuban artists should follow the example of international musicians who refused to sing under the umbrella of a dictatorship. An artist does not have to make political or political art, but a citizen must have a political conscience. It is time for us Cubans to have it as a collective.

It is time to go beyond singing “Patria y Vida”, to put on a post on social networks in solidarity with political prisoners; public opinion must be moved. Artists can reach their audience and their professional colleagues, and do international advocacy in areas where the cause of the freedom of Cuba He doesn’t get as much empathy.

the rapper Maykel Osorbowinner of a Latin Grammy, still unjustly imprisoned. The artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara still in prison and protesting with his body, with his life, while refusing exile, a punishment that the regime applies to uncomfortable dissidents.

There are young Cubans sentenced to more years in prison than they have lived, just for protesting. Cultural institutions are discreditedwith aggressive ministers and boycotted events. It is time to take sides. If you don’t stand up for your guild and for your people, artist, who are you going to stand up for?