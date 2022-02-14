Medicine with a touch of love for the hearts of our children, Dr. Edwin Rodríguez Cruz

“There is nothing more satisfying than bringing a child back to health, watching them grow and fulfill their dreams. There is no money that will pay you for that, ”she assured.

Dr. Edwin Rodríguez Cruz, pediatric interventional cardiologist.

Saving the life of a patient is a challenge that has filled him with pride throughout his career as an internist and pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Edwin Rodríguez Cruz recounted in a exclusive to Medicine and Public Health what he calls a daily adventure.

Dr. Rodríguez Cruz was born in the village of Las Lomas de San Germán, and he tells it proudly, since for him there are no reasons why dreams cannot come true, “it does not matter where you are from, everything is possible” .

He studied at the Public School of San Germán, at the Interamerican University, then medicine at the San Juan Bautista School in Caguas, and left the country to add to his curriculum internist specialtiespediatrics, pediatric cardiology interventionism of children and adults with congenital diseases.

Rodríguez Cruz admitted that pediatric cardiology attracted him a lot, because it is much more complex to treat in this population than in adults, “the anatomy of children is more challenging than that of adults.”

Another relevant and key aspect for the doctor is the trust of parents and patients who come to their medical appointment to help them treat heart problems.

“Nobody can do that except doctors, so this is a very big responsibility. That’s why I say, the willingness of families and patients, that’s what has an impact. Sometimes the children themselves are the ones who comfort the parents by knowing the procedure and the diagnosis that we give them. Here in my office every day is an adventure, but then the satisfaction of seeing them recover makes their life.”

In the past, some of the congenital diseases with which children were born were fatal, because there were no alternative procedures to give them quality of life. Studies estimate that 85 percent of patients born with heart problems died, but today mortality is 10 to 15 percent.

“Today we have doctors, lawyers, journalists who have had various procedures over the years and today are useful to society. Advances in medicine, at least in the area of ​​pediatric cardiology, have been advancing by leaps and bounds, reducing mortality and morbidity,” the pediatric interventional cardiologist at Hospital San Jorge proudly reported.

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology in Puerto Rico

He added that in Puerto Rico there are only 10 pediatric cardiologists and only 2 are interventionalists. “Puerto Rico lacks more people, that is what students must understand today. Sometimes it makes me sad not to be able to see all the patients who need our specialty and there are many patients who need our service”.

In the opinion of Dr. Rodríguez Cruz, more specialized doctors should be brought in because each patient must be given their time. “During the day we can see between 12 and 13 patients. We will take as long as necessary to attend to them, because patients come to see an interventional cardiologist. It is not the same to explain this to an adult patient as it is to a parent and a child to tell them about the procedure, those who are parents will understand me”, he said.

In reference to cardiac conditions, the specialist indicated that they are divided into complex and non-complex. The non-complex ones are those where patients are born with holes in the heart, and they can be treated with catheters, the same thing happens with some valves. These patients can have a normal life.

Complex diseases are treated with open heart surgeries or catheterization “these patients can live a normal life, but they will have to follow up with a cardiologist and other procedures throughout their lives. They have to follow up with the doctors well,” he said.

The specialist stressed that among the most outstanding advances are the electrical mechanisms that help protect the heart, as well as the most indicated treatments according to the pathologies to minimize their impact.

“The genetic part has helped us to obtain more objective information in order to offer timely treatment, since through a blood test the heart problems that the patient has can be known,” he indicated.

Rodríguez Cruz concluded by thanking each patient for their trust and assured that his office is open to all who need it.