Mexicans who have won the Club World Cup

This Saturday, February 12, the Club World Cup Final was played, where the Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1. With this, the English established themselves as the World Champion for the first time in their history. The “Blues” settled their account, as this was their second final in that competition. The first was in 2012, where they lost the Final against Corinthians.

In the champion team there is presence of the Concacafbecause in the English team he is Christian Pulisic, captain of the United States, being the first American to win this championship. With this, he joins the list of players of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer who have raised the trophy.

But he is not the only one or the first to achieve it. The first player of the Concacaf to win the Club World Cup with a European team was Rafael Marquez. The “Mexican Kaiser” won the Mundialito in 2009 with Barcelona. After Márquez, the next Concacaf player to win the trophy was another Mexican.

Is about Jonathan Dos Santos, who, like Márquez, won the Club World Cup with Barcelona in 2011, although he did not see minutes in any match of the competition. It took three years for another player from the area to win it, and it was Javier Hernandez with Real Madrid.

What other Concacaf players have won the title?

Mexico and the United States are not the only teams from the region to have won the trophy. Keylor Navas raises his hand for Costa Ricaas he is the player with the most Concacaf titles in the Club World Cup. The Tico won it four times with Real Madridalthough he was only a starter in two editions.

