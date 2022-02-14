Michel Leaño admits that Chivas must change against León if they want to be contenders in Clausura 2022

Marcelo Michel Leaño, coach of Chivas, asks for calm after the defeat suffered against Tigres at the Akron Stadium, for which he assured that next week against Leon they will have to show a totally different performance to this Saturday if they want to be considered title contenders.

“The reality we have to be able to manifest it in the next games. We are not going to go crazy because we lost a game. It is painful and we have to improve, but the reality is that we are here to continue competing. We have to be humble and learn. We have to be thinking about León and there we will have to show another face if we want to be protagonists of the tournament”, he declared at a press conference.

The Guadalajara coach did not hide his annoyance at the constant defensive neglect that has caused several goals against at the start of the match, for which he announced that will reinforce the work in that area.

“We are not at all happy with today’s match. It is incredible that We continue to give away goals in the first 10 minutes due to lack of concentration. It seemed that we had worked these days to correct what had happened to us against Juárez and we already saw that we hadn’t.

“We have to continue working on the defensive solidity that we had last season and on set pieces; this has to make us work harder to be more focused and avoid these mistakes”, concluded Michel Leaño.