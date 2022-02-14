NFL: Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald give the Rams the ring to dominate them all

LThe celebration that every athlete -and more so in American culture- expects: pointing his finger and giving the gift of the ring. And when is the reign of the NFL and the most important game of the course even more so. The protagonist of it, the wall Aaron Donald, who with a sack in the attack led by Joe Burrow decanted the Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles Rams, champions against some Cincinnati Bengals who believed it for much of the game (23-20).

A final that can be summed up with: the bets said it and the rams they fulfilled them. But in this story the path was not easy, nor was it similar to that of the exorbitant previous figures. On the Los Angeles side they suffered, because in the absence of two minutes they had to deal with a defense of Bengals reborn. Hubbard and Hendrickson showed up almost an hour later and had to be cooper kupp the one who turned the tables I gave a reception for the memory about Manzana and converted. MVP to the sack of a receiver with historical dyes.

I left the ball on the roof of the Bengals, and Joe Burrow paid for his knee discomfort. Found the missing ChaseBut that’s where its magic ended. They couldn’t pass and Aaron Donald caught his attack. Title action and his name in the history of the NFL finals. Where every player wants to be. And, by the way, the gesture of the ring. Champion, with all of the law.

Odell Beckham Jr., for the good and the bad

The 2022 Super Bowl will not be remembered for its big plays, high scores, or stories. I will be for some rams who applied the definition of resilience. From the beginning. With the initial whistle, his attack had a clear reference: Odell Beckham Jr. opened the final with a magnificent reception and continued to catch passes against some Bell and Bates absolutely blurry…

Until everything fell apart. In one of the captures he stepped badly and his knee made a bad gesture. Again. His crusade had been broken last year and the grand finale was over after another action. He had changed the game and was now out of the game. An injury that never makes anyone happy, but she gave life to the Bengalswho managed to find their players in attack, especially Tee Higgins and they entered the second part involved in the game.

The Bengals dreamed of the ring

The second half could well have served to change the game. Because Stafford he fell asleep on his laurels and his rams they lost their vision in attack. catch, and Burrow output brightness. A long pass found Tee Higgins, and the wide receiver finished. The replay noted that the 85 grabbed the hull at Jalen Ramsey, but the referees ignored it. To make matters worse, the next attack was also not positive for the Angelenos. Stafford was KO and McVay take out the wand Or keep an eye on that playbook that they say is unique and inimitable.

It was a final that was on its way to the State of Ohio, but the Rams They decided to raise the defensive level: aggressiveness and speed. mix in which Aaron Donald broke loose. They hunted down Burrow and one of the blows bent his knee. The wonder boy fell injured, continued in the game, but disappeared from the real fire. The rams They had their chance.

Patience and Stafford as keys. To build a very long drive, find Cooper Kupp and kill. On 10 converted, the match changed color. I left donald to defend and the beast took the ring. For dominate them all, with an unstoppable receiver and a lite defender.

The rams, champions. For the second time in history in its own stadium. Offsetting the multi-million dollar investment in the sofi and in a template that last year wandered from the hand of a director mediocre game, Jared Goff. Now they are the best. And that ring says it very clearly.