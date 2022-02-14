Odell Beckham plays and scores in the Super Bowl with diamond shoes

Midtime Editorial

One of the great stars of Super Bowl LVI is the receiver Odell Beckham Jr.who early on caught the attention of the fans by scoring the first touchdown of the game between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former player of the New York Giants caught a 16-yard pass courtesy of the passer matthew stafford to put the first points of the meeting.

But the most striking of beckham was off the field of play, as he went to SoFi Stadium to warm up with shoes with 1,494 diamonds, plus an additional pair for the clash between rams Y Bengals. As if that were not enough, they also have 150 grams of gold 14 karat.

The design was drawn up by Jason Arasheben and Dominic Ciambrone, from the firm The Shoe Surgeon.

They are known to reach a value of up to 200 thousand dollars and it took more than 100 hours of work to make them. However, in the end it was not the score and the shoes that left Beckham the most this Sunday, but the injury that caused him to leave the game from the end of the first half.

The receiver could not return after leaving the field of play without being able to support his leg due to a knee injury that prevented him from having more activity.

