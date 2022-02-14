Real Spain forgets the “Potro” and returns to the path of victory beating Real Sociedad in Morazán

2022-02-13

The Machine regained its memory. The Royal Spain ended a six-game losing streak in a row and thrashed 4-1 at Real society at the Morazán stadium in mourning for Date 5 of Closing 2022. The aurinegros goals were a hat-trick for the Argentine Ramiro Rocca at 18, 44 and 46 and the same from Miguel Carrasco to 40. Discounted Willy Wood to 88. This is the first aurinegro triumph in the Closure 2022, but remains last with 3 points. While the oil tankers are now penultimate with 4 units. See Positions table They forget about the “Potro” and recover their joy Real España, led by Emilson Soto, showed a different face than the one they showed in the classic against Marathón at the Olympic stadium. This aurinegro team showed intensity and thirst for victory. He subdued the visiting team from the start and opened the account at 18 with a goal from Ramiro Rocca.

In a center to the right of Kevin AlvarezBernárdez could not connect and it was left to Rocca, who first sent her to the networks. the juvenile Miguel Carrasco at 40 he extended the account when he recovered a ball on the edge of the area, he settled it and from the right he put it in the net. Before the end of the first half, Rocca put the third at 44 after a cross to the area that the oil defense badly rejected and only without a mark, he accommodated it and with his left foot he surpassed José Pineda. A heel defined the meeting At plugin boot, at 46 Yeison Mejia It overflowed to the right and sent a center that Rocca defined with a high heel.

Real España kept their foot on the accelerator and was close to the fifth, but Pineda intercepted Álvarez’s cross and then Sonny Fernández took a ball out of bounds that crashed into the post after Ronald Montoya’s rejection. At 88 Real Sociedad took advantage of a free kick from the right to discount through the juvenile Willy Wood. MINUTE BY MINUTE OF REAL SPAIN VS. REAL SOCIETY

FINALIZED! Real Spain defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 in Tocoa. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SOCIEDAD! At minute 88 Willys Wood discounts and makes it 4-1 against Real Spain. NEAR! On a loose ball, Montoya almost sends it into the net, but it crashes into the post and Sonny Fernández ends up sending it out, but it crashes into the tube. Real Sociedad is saved at 84. CHANGE in Real Sociedad: Kelvin Matute enters for Edder Delgado at minute 81. CHANGES in Real Spain: José Alejandro Reyes and Aaron Zúniga enter for Yeison Mejía and Miguel Carrasco at minute 78. YELLOW for Omar Bardales from Real Sociedad for a tackle from behind against Omar Rosas. CHANGE in Real Sociedad: Omar Bardales enters for Akeem Roach at minute 69. EXCHANGE in Real Spain: Ezequiel Denis enters for Jhow Benavídez at minute 61 NEAR! Rosas served it to Kevin Álvarez from the right and he sent a cross to Rocca, who was uncovered, but goalkeeper José Mariano Pineda deflected the ball in the 59th minute. CHANGE In Real Spain: Omar Rosas enters for Carlos Bernárdez at minute 58. 55′ Rocca commits an offensive foul and Ronald Montoya already charges. NEAR! Yeison Mejía sent a cross from the right, but it was too strong and Rocca couldn’t reach it. Real Spain forgives 50.

46′ Franklin Flores won the wing from the left and took a cross into the area where Rocca nailed it into the nets with a high heel. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! Ramiro Rocca signed a hat-trick at minute 46 and made it 4-0 against Real Sociedad. BEGIN THE SECOND PART: Real Spain 3-0 Real Sociedad at the Morazán stadium. END OF THE FIRST PART: Real Spain is beating Real Sociedad 3-0 at the Morazán stadium.

GOOOAAAL FROM REAL SPAIN! At minute 44 Ramiro Rocca put the 3-0 against Real Sociedad. 39′ Bernárdez receives at the edge of the area, but is stripped of the ball, it remains for Carrasco who enters the area and first takes a shot across the net. GOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! Miguel Carrasco at 39 makes it 2-0 against Real Sociedad. 37 & # 39; Real Spain presses in search of the second. Real Sociedad looks withdrawn.