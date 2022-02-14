“Remember that the West was your greatest”: Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to return with him

Kanye West is still in the eye of the hurricane due to his multiple posts on Instagram with which he has been in charge of adding more enemies to his list, after publicly running the musician Kid Cudi from his album “Donda 2”continue with his threats to Pete Davidsoncurrent Kim Kardashian’s partner.

In one of his most recent poststhe rapper posted a screenshot showing that in Super Bowl day woke up to be a trend, and about it he wrote:

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend in the Super Bowl, but it just so happened that the super bowl brings families together to all married people close to their wives make sure they know how much they are loved and appreciated because there is a skete lurking waiting help destroy your family” (with reference to Pete Davidson).

As he continued: “And walk through Calvin Kleins around your children, I wish my wife was with me And our kids sitting on the 50 yard line @kimkardashian always remember that the West was your greatest“.

Kanye West begs for the return of his family with Kim Kardashian

In a later publication, the rapper spoke about his freedom of expression, after being questioned for posting so many times on his personal Instagram account: “Why a media communication gets to publish 20 times a day but if I post that many is something wrong, isn’t Instagram our own personal media platform?”

In addition, in the same description he mentioned that he was in on the way to the Super Bowl with his two oldest sonsNorth and Saint: “As I calmly bring my kids into the game, I love being in control of my own narrative. I feel a little free!”