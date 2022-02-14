Rihanna shows off her pregnancy

A few days before her 34th birthday, Rihanna posed in front of the press and showed off her baby bump with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, at an event promoting her makeup brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in Los Angeles.

Smiling was how the couple posed and allowed themselves to be photographed after a few days ago, on a walk in a New York the singer was seen pregnant.

Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DOrf9PEUlR — ℛ (@rihnavvy) February 12, 2022

The interpreter of “Love on the Brain” was proud and happy with her pregnancy belly, which she showed off with a look of horizontal fringes.

At the end of January, the interpreter of “Diamonds” and fashion entrepreneur showed off her baby bump with a long pink jacket that she wore open in front, an old Chanel model, which she combined with ripped jeans while her boyfriend walked by her side in Harlem, the A$AP neighborhood.

In one photograph the two were holding hands while smiling, in another he kissed her on the forehead. Rihanna’s baby bump was adorned with a long necklace of jewels.

Rihanna opened up about motherhood at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York in 2019:

“I am a black woman, I came from a black woman who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I will give birth to a black woman. It is logical. That is who I am. She is the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA.”

After months of rumors about their relationship, the two turned their old friendship into a romance during the pandemic. In an interview with GQ magazine from May 2019, A$AP called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life.”

Of the relationship, the “PMW” rapper opened up about their travels the previous summer on a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

The rapper also opened up about having children in the future, telling GQ, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely…I think I’m going to be an amazing, outstanding, and overall wonderful father. I will have a very intelligent son.”