Riu opens its second hotel in New York, next to Times Square

Riu Hotels & Resorts has just opened the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square , the second establishment of the Spanish hotel chain in New York City. Like its predecessor, the Riu Plaza New York Times Square , the hotel is newly built and has an outstanding location in Manhattan, surrounded by the great theaters of Broadway and a few meters from Times Square.

“When we opened the first hotel in New York, one of the dreams of my life came true. I cannot express in words the emotion that everyone in the house felt when we saw the Riu name in the very heart of Manhattan. Today we have taken a very exciting new step, once again overcoming the great challenge of building a hotel from scratch in one of the most competitive cities in the world. I could not be more proud of the team behind this work and of the new opportunity to see our brand grow in the cultural and economic capital of the United States”, comments Luis Riu, CEO of Riu Hotels & Resorts.

The Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square has 656 rooms, presents an innovative design in its new facilities and is ready to offer its guests the exclusive service of the Riu Plaza range. The decoration of the hotel seeks to immerse the guest in the renowned theatrical world of the Big Apple from their arrival. The hotel is located on 47th Street, just steps from Times Square and Broadway musicals.

The theatrical scenery is transmitted in the hotel through the details of the architecture, the interior design and the pieces of art. A clear example is the lobby, with large masks, inspired by the famous play “The Phantom of the Opera”.

Building, newly built, has a total of 47 floors that elevate the client to the New York sky. On the ground floor of the hotel there is the main lobby and the “Grab&Go” cafeteria, as well as large rest areas, while on a lower floor there is the gym. The first levels of the building house a parking lot and a restaurant that will offer Riu’s well-known breakfast buffet, while the rooms are located from the seventh floor.

In 2016 Riu began its journey in the Big Apple with the opening of the Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square, achieving a milestone for the chain with the opening of its first hotel in one of the centers of the world economy and one of the most vibrant cities on the planet. The opening of the Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square represents a new milestone for RIU Hotels, as it places the Majorcan chain with two large hotels in unbeatable locations in one of the most attractive tourist cities in the world.

With the opening of the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square, Riu now has a total of nine hotels of the Riu Plaza line, all located in some of the most important and historic cities in the world: the Hotel Riu Plaza España, in Madrid; the Hotel Riu Plaza Panama, in the Panamanian capital; the Hotel Riu Plaza Guadalajara, located in Mexico; the Hotel Riu Plaza Berlin, in Berlin; the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin, in the capital of Ireland; the Hotel Riu Plaza Miami Beach, in Miami; the Hotel Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf, in San Francisco; and the two Riu Plaza hotels located in New York: the Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square and the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square.

In the coming years Riu Plaza will continue to grow with projects in large cities such as Chicago, Toronto and London. The company has just acquired land in Chicago for the construction of a new 4-star hotel with 28 floors and more than 350 rooms

In London, construction work has already begun on the future 4-star hotel which, located next to Vitoria Station, will have 435 rooms and will open its doors in 2023. While in Canada they have chosen Toronto, the fifth largest city in North America, to build the Riu Plaza Toronto, a newly built hotel with 350 rooms, meeting rooms, a gym, bar and restaurant.