Samsung’s star folding mobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, on sale at 639 euros

When we started the experiment of using a folding mobile for a year, we were aware that for this type of product to be massive, its price would have to drop quite a bit. Samsung knew this, and when it presented the Samsung Galxay Z Flip 3 it did so at a substantially lower price than its predecessor.

Now, with a reduction of no less than 36% on its launch price, we can buy it not only at a high-end price, but mid-range price.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at 639 euros

It has been the tuimeilibre store that has launched a promotion with this mobile at 639 euros. Of course, there are only 100 units, so if you are interested, better hurry up.

We will have the model 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, in black, green or beige. Lavender for some reason is not as heavily discounted. Naturally, it is sent from Spain and we will have our 3 year warrantyone of the novelties that we have seen in the purchase of mobiles in 2022.

This device is quite a high-end, as we told you in our analysis, and the only weak point is autonomy, although it is not a reason to rule it out.


Features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

processor and memory

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
  • RAM Memory: 8GB LPDDR5.
  • Internal storage: 128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1.
Main screen

  • Size: 6.7 inches.
  • Resolution: 1,080 x 2,640 pixels.
  • Technology: Dynamic AMOLED 2X.
  • Refresh rate: 120 Hz.
secondary screen

  • Size: 1.9 inches.
  • Resolution: 260 x 512 pixels.
Rear camera

  • Wide Angle: 12 Mpx f/1.8 with OIS.
  • Ultra wide angle: 12 Mpx f / 2.2.
Front camera

  • Resolution: 10MP f/2.4.
connectivity

  • 5G.
  • 4G.
  • Bluetooth 5.0.
  • Wi-Fi ac.
  • NFC.
Autonomy

  • Battery: 3,300mAh.
  • Fast charge.
Others

  • USB-C port.
  • Fingerprint sensor.
  • Stereo speakers.
Dimensions and weight

  • Dimensions: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm.
  • Weight: 183g.
Operating system

  • Android version: 11.
  • Manufacturer interface: One UI 3.1.

