Santiago Solari clarified Jorge Meré’s fight with the coaching staff

The azulcrema coach clarified what happened between the Spanish central defender and one of his assistants in the first half of the match against Santos.

Saturday night turned out round for America after beating Santos by a score of 3-2 and thus, taking his first victory of the tournament Closure 2022which allowed him to move away from the possibility of finishing the day in last place in general facing his next commitments against Mazatlan Y Pachuca.

However, there were moments of tension on the pitch; the first due to a strong cut on Álvaro Fidalgo’s lip that required stitches at the end of the match, and the other had to do with Jorge Mere and an alleged altercation with one of the technical assistants of Santiago Solari.

In images shown during the broadcast of the meeting and also on social networks, Meré could be seen approaching the technical area to exchange words angrily with the member of the coaching staffthis while waving and gesturing, which strongly attracted attention.

Despite everything, Santiago Solari clarified the fact in the press conference after the meeting after being asked about what happened. There, the Little Indian slammed the issue down by noting that “We were correcting the stopped ball. I was very close, Meré, Jordan (Silva) came. We had received a corner goal and tried to adjust, but nothing at all.

Similarly, in the video that the club published on its social networks from the dressing room at the end of the match, it was possible to see a Mere happy, calm and shaking his coach’s hand as he passed, which makes it clear that there was no event that happened between the footballer and the assistants.