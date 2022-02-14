Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost do Amazon commercial

amazon

The Hollywood marriage between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are the stars of a Super Bowl LVI commercial for Amazon Alexa device. You can see it below.

The commercial imagines what it would be like if Alexa read minds





In the ad for Amazon’s Alexa device, Johansson and Jost go about their daily business, but the ad imagines what it would look like if Alexa could read their minds.

For example, at one point, Johansson tells Jost, “I’m glad we can sleep in” as they lie in bed together, and he winces and turns away. So Alexa says, “Order a cool mint mouthwash. Extra strong”.

Alexa also catches Johansson in a lie about whether it’s fun to do a makeout scene with an attractive co-star. As she insists that she is not, Alexa starts playing the Fleetwood Mac hit “Little Lies”.

“There’s something nice about the fact that there’s never been anything with them together,” Claudine Cheever, Amazon’s vice president of global brand and fixed marketing, told Variety in an interview. “It’s a mysterious element: what are they like together?”

Cheever also revealed that both Johansson and Jost were “very involved in writing jokes” for the commercial.

“Celebrities work well for us when they make fun of themselves and are willing to have fun with themselves instead of just showing up and being themselves. It’s something we always think about when we cast,” added Cheever.

Other commercials for the 2022 Super Bowl include Budweiser Clydesdales, Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion in a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos commercial, Lindsay Lohan in a Planet Fitness commercial, a Michelob Ultra commercial with Serena Williams and Peyton Manning, Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer, Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow and Trevor Noah for UberEats, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for Bic, Eugene Levy for Nissan, Pete Davidson in a Hellmann’s commercial, Zendaya for Squarespace, a Busch Light commercial with Kenny G, Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW, Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax, Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten, Idris Elba for Booking.com, Anna Kendrick for Rocket Mortgage, and Deion Sanders and son Shedeur for Oikos yogurt.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship





Scarlett Johansson in Colin Jost’s Romantic Proposal Scarlett Johansson opened up to Ellen about her fiancé Colin Jost’s “romantic” and “James Bond”-esque proposal. She then told Ellen about her new film, “Jojo Rabbit,” and possibly portraying Dolly Parton in a movie about the music icon’s life. #ScarlettJohansson #ColinJost #TheEllenShow 2019-10-18T13:00:15Z

The Oscar-nominated actress and the “Saturday Night Live” star have been together since May 2017 when they were seen kissing at the after party at the end of “Saturday Night Live,” according to People.

They went public with their relationship later that year, then became engaged in May 2019, Johansson’s publicist confirmed to the Associated Press. They were married in October 2020; it is Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and advertising agency owner Romain Dauriac.

Johansson has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose from her marriage to Dauriac, and she and Jost welcomed a son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

Pregame coverage of the 2022 Super Bowl airs from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Hours on NBC. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC.

