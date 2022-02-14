Soledad Fandiño recalled her life as a chef in New York

After being happy about her new courtship, Soledad Fandiño nostalgically recalled her time in New YorkAmerican city where he studied to be a chef.

READ MORE: Soledad Fandiño’s romantic postcard with her new boyfriend

In this sense, the actress shared a sequence of photos in which she can be seen studying at the American school that combined gastronomy with health, when she was still in a relationship with René Pérez. In her publication, Soledad reflected on that moment in her life that she remembers with great affection.

Soledad Fandiño recalled her time in New York and spoke about how she was educated in the field of gastronomy. / Photo: @soledadfandino (IG)

“When my son was born I started taking cooking classes in New York”Fandiño began to write on his social networks. “There I had the opportunity to learn about the latest in healthy eating. Thinking of Milo and all the new things he was learning, I decided on a nutrition school. This school combined culinary art with health”he expressed, with some nostalgia.

Then, Soledad shared that at that time, for her, studying in the United States was a huge challenge. “It was a totally new path for me, full of challenges, in another language, where I had to learn to do everything from scratch (very challenging)”Fandino continued.

“It was one of the experiences that I enjoyed the most in my life and that I still enjoy today. Preparing a plate of healthy, nutrient-packed food for the people I love and being able to share what I learned with you fills me with joy,” closed the actress.

Soledad Fandiño and Lucas Langelotti shared a wedding outing to the theater

Soledad Fandiño and Lucas Langelotti were very much in love during a new romantic outing. After enjoying their vacations in José Ignacio, the driver and her boyfriend went to the theater to relax for a while.

Fandiño and her boyfriend decided to show their full support for their colleague Joaquin Furriel in Ella En Mi Cabeza, a work directed by Javier Daulte. Furriel is part of the theatrical proposal together with Florencia Raggi and Juan Leyrado.

How could it be otherwise, the bride and groom entered the room smiling and holding hands, and took photos with Furriel once the performance was over.

In mid-January, Soledad Fandiño and Lucas Langelotti enjoyed a relaxed stay in Punta del Este and shared a beach lunch with Benjamín Vicuña, a personal friend of the businessman. On her part, China Suárez’s ex-partner arrived at the meeting with her new girlfriend, Eli Sulichin.