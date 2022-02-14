studies, professional profile and salary

About certifications More specific, for jobs in cybersecurity, some such as CERES, CISM, CEH, CRISC, CISSP, CCSP or GIAC are usually necessary. All of them are certifications related to network security, ethical hacking, cloud security or system security. We must also mention certifications in security and virtualization of Unix, Linux and Windows systems.

Duties of a computer security expert

If you are wondering what the main functions of a cybersecurity expert are, we can say that the range is very wide. It is a profession whose main mission is to safeguard computer security, but for this it is necessary to prevent, know and act.

security plans

First of all, one of the main tasks is to create plans to keep safe systems and safeguard content. For example, coordinating a series of guidelines in a company to create automatic backups, updates to install patches, protect networks…

A good security plan can mean in the long term to avoid or reduce possible problems caused by hackers, vulnerabilities and attacks of all kinds. They can prevent data loss or prevent malware from entering a network and affecting other computers.

Virus Report Tracking

It also has the function of tracking reports on viruses and threats. You can also monitor the use of certain applications or files to keep computers safe. For this you can use different tools and it is based on cryptographic protocols.

Keep in mind that not all viruses are the same. Some act to affect the performance of computers, other types of malware can collect data, steal passwords, attack other devices… It is important to keep track of reports and identify possible programs that could be potentially dangerous.

Analysis to detect threats

Another important aspect is to carry out an analysis to be able to detect security threats and the development of action techniques in the event of a problem. The objective in this case is to minimize the risk and possible problems in the event of falling victim to some variety of malware.

Once again, depending on the type of malware, it may be necessary to act in one way or another. However, the time of action will be essential so that the damage is as little as possible and to be able to solve it quickly.

act in emergencies

On the other hand, you must deal with possible emergencies let them happen For example, a specific DDoS attack against a server, a ransomware attack that encrypts files, etc. You must know how to react correctly to any complication related to computer security.

This is important especially for companies and organizations. In the event that a problem arises, such as a cyber attack that causes the blocking of a web page or a certain service, the speed to restore operation is going to be essential.

Detect, analyze and study malware

Know how to detect, analyze and study the malware are tasks of computer security analysts. Here we must mention preventive analysis, before the malicious software has infected the computer, but also know how to detect it and be able to analyze its structure and the best way to deal with this threat.

Detecting is essential to know that something is wrong. Analyzing the problem is to find the best solution to the problem. Studying the malware is necessary to be able to check what works and carry it out in other similar cases in the future.

Professional profile

Regarding the skills or professional profile, a cybersecurity analyst must have extensive knowledge regarding hardware and software. It must control all kinds of devices related to networks, systems and the operation of hardware in general, as well as forensic analysis applications, backup copies, etc.

Precisely systems and networks These are two terms that must be controlled very well. After all, there are many threats that come through computers connected to the network, Wi-Fi networks and other devices of what is known as the Internet of Things. Cloud systems are also critical and must be mastered.

A good cybersecurity analyst must have extensive knowledge of websites, cryptography, programming and also have training on privacy and protection of personal info. This is essential to also comply with current regulations, which are very strict when it comes to handling personal data.

It is important to have a good facility and ability to learn, innovation, creativity, availability and adaptability, initiative, autonomy and be intuitive. These are some of the factors that must be present in a good profile of a computer security analyst in order to correctly carry out their duties.

Salary of a cybersecurity expert

How much does a computer security analyst make? As is often the case in the vast majority of jobs, everything will depend on training and experience. However, we can mention some salary ranges to get an idea of ​​how much a worker in the field of cybersecurity can earn.

If we look at the Glassdoor website, which specializes in jobs, we can see that the salaries of cybersecurity analysts range from approximately €19,000 per year to approximately €35,000. The average, as indicated, is in the €25,496 approximately.

However, if we do a search on job portals and see more specific jobsFor example, we find that a malware analyst can earn between €28,000 and €60,000 per year, a security consultant between €30,000 and €60,000 per year and an ethical hacker can earn between €45,000 and €115,000 each year.

In short, as we can see, cybersecurity analysts are very important for any organization that wants to have control over possible threats that may appear and solve complications. It is a job that requires a specific profile, with the necessary knowledge and skills.