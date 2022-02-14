Summary of the match Pumas vs Leon (2-1) GOALS”

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 02.13.2022 14:04:00





The first hurdle in a difficult February calendar was overcome by the Pumas who resorted to forcefulness again for beat Leon 2-1 with a great performance by Arturo Ortiz and José Rogerio. Everything to end the paternity of the Fiera dating from 2017 in CU.

Lion roared first in the match when he took advantage of an excellent counterattack that ended at the feet of santiago colombatto, who defined with power to beat Talavera. It seemed that the Fiera would maintain its dominance in the Olympic.

So Pumas had to bring out its most forceful version to overcome the score. first thanks to Joseph Rogeriorwho is still on a roll and took advantage of a filtered pass to win to the goalkeeper dimension.

The Brazilian is already the best scorer of the team with four goals at Closure 2022. The gunner needs a goal to equal the mark he made Juan Dinenno at the Opening 2021as the club’s best scorer in that contest.

Then came a free kick that was finished off by the Palermo Ortiz to move the nets. the people of León claimed, but the VAR reviewed the play and decreed a legitimate goal for the 2-1 that returned tranquility to the bench and the auriazul fans.

The feline group also benefited from the expulsion of the midfielder Federico Martinez at 50′ that brought down the Fiera’s plan to rescue the party

From there on Pumas opted to hunt the Lion in a counterattack and options were not lacking such as the hand-to-hand play of Favio Alvarez, who tried to define although he had Diogo de Oliveira without a mark and ready to settle the game.

The result would have been ideal were it not for Alan Mozo than to sweep hard on Iván Rodríguez left him lying on the grass. The referee hesitated, but finally showed him the red card and although the Mexican side claimed he had no choice but to leave the field.

So Punas continues to fight in Liguilla positions and now their next stop is in Costa Rica against Saprissa at the start of the Concacaf Champions League.