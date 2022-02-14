Super Bowl 2022: What are the worst halftime shows in a Super Bowl? This is the list that no one wants to see

ANDhe Halftime Show is one of the main attractions of the Super Bowl. For the 2022 edition, the show will star Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar; who will seek to do their best possible and improve the image that The Weeknd left last year.

Just as there have been great shows, there have been others that generated the anger of fans who even want to erase the gray performances from their minds. On the other hand, people in Los Angeles hope that this year the scale tips on the positive side.

The Halftime Show is a tradition of every Super Bowl, where artists present a show for the people of the stadium and for the enjoyment of fans on television.

It has become one of the most important elements, due to the high rating indexes and especially because it is one of the windows for commercialization before and after. It’s also a great window to generate new fans.

These are the shows that more criticism has generated among the public that year after year expects this kind of event:

– Super Bowl LV | TheWeekend.

– Super Bowl LIII | Maroon 5.

– Super Bowl LII | Justin Timberleake.

– Super Bowl XLVIII | BrunoMars.

-Super Bowl XXXVII | Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting.

-Super Bowl XXXIV | Enrique Iglesias and Christina Aguilera.

– Super Bowl XXIII | Elvis Preston.

The halftime show starts after the second quarter. The artists will have about 15 minutes to show their show. Taking kickoff time into account, the Halftime Show would be around 8:00 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. CET.

The 2022 Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. CET, 6:30 p.m. ET, and 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams.