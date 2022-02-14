Super Bowl: Cooper Kupp, an MVP who rose to stardom thanks to his wife’s work: “I paid for his career”

Los Angeles Rams lifted the second Vince Lombardi trophy thanks to the defensive work of Aaron Donald and Von Miller and, above all, to the final appearance of Cooper Kupp. The receiver, missing for much of the match due to the difficulties of the Los Angeles team, burst into the game with a minute to go to score the decisive touchdown after a great drive from the California team.

Kupp, recently awarded as NFL Offensive Player of the Yearwas appointed Super Bowl MVP after a performance to remember like the rest of his season. The receiver has had two touchdowns and after two connections with Stafford for a total of 22 throughout the season. He is the second highest scoring player in the NFL after Brady and Randy Moss in 2007.

The Rams receiver has completed one of the best seasons in history. Kupp has been the first in receptions, yards and touchdowns, being the fourth receiver to win this triple crown in NFL history. In addition, he has signed the second best season in history in terms of receptions and has achieved six touchdowns in playoffs, the second best mark of all times.

Anna Kupp, the secret of success

A season for history that was about to never occur and that has only one culprit: Anna Kupp, his wife and the great support that has allowed the Washington receiver.

Coming from a sporty caste (his grandfather played in the 1960s for the Saints and his father, who was his first coach, also played football in the 1990s) Kupp quickly excelled in high school, finishing with 110 receptions and 110 catches. 2,100 yards. Big numbers that, however, did not earn him a university scholarship.

I supported him financially during college. She was working full time so he didn’t have to worry about it.

The economic straits led him to think about his future on the pitch. And that’s when his guardian angel appeared: anna croskrey. She was to blame for Kupp not leaving early and the couple’s great financial support. Anna started working full time while studying in order to support Cooper financially: “I supported him financially through college. I was working full time so he didn’t have to worry about it, so he could focus on work.” football,” Croskrey said in a Dailysnark interview some time ago.

I might not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and everything she inspired and pushed me to do. anna kupp

Kupp has always pointed out that without his wife he would not be where he is today: “I really think I might not be in this, I might not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she inspired me and pushed me to do to get to my life.” big goal.”

Kupp, a $48 million player

Today the best player in the Super Bowl renewed his contract with the Rams in 2020 in exchange for 48 million dollars for three years. Today has shown that the Angelenos were not wrong with a player who has had his chance for revenge after sitting out against the Patriots in 2019 due to a torn ACL.

Today Kupp has been able to get even and has removed a thorn that had stuck almost since high school, when few believed in what is now the king of the NFL after an almost perfect season.