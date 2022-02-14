Super Bowl LVI, a parade of stars led by El Buki!

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

inaugurated the sofi stadium with a concert of the bukis and now he’s back to rub shoulders with the biggest stars of Hollywood. the famous singer Marco Antonio Solis was in the Super Bowl LVI, one of many Mexicans who attended the game between rams Y Bengals.

the buki boasted on social networks his image in the front row, a few meters from the grid where this Sunday the new champion of the NFLin a city characterized by glamor and stars as a mecca of entertainment, and what a meeting the “heavyweights” of cinema, music and sports came together.

El Buki, with Jennifer Lopez and The Rock

Being the most recognized Mexican personality in the tribune of the sofi stadiumthe Buki was a true star in Hollywood, since in this superbowl the first great luminary that said present was Dwayne Johnsonthe highest paid actor on the planet and known worldwide as rockwho was in charge of presenting both teams in an “electrifying” way as he characterizes him.

Entertainment figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker and The Weekndwho was in charge of the halftime show in the last edition of the superbowl.

Also sports legends such as former basketball players from the Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbaras well as the Dodgers pitching figure, Clayton Kershawgraced the largest sporting event in the United States.

Ovation for Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow

Prior to the start of Super Bowl LVIa video was presented welcoming the city of Los Angeles with great symbols such as the singer LL Cool Jthe driver George López and the actress drew Barrymore. Among them appeared Vanessa Bryant next to the murals dedicated to her late husband, the legendary Lakers basketball player, Kobe Bryantreceiving a huge ovation from the thousands present.

