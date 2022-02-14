The coach Alexis Vega asks for in Chivas after the humiliating defeat against Tigres

Alexis Vega could ask Nicolás Larcamón as Chivas coach.

February 12, 2022 9:38 p.m.

After the defeat of Chivas in view of tigers at Akron Stadium, some players might have lost some confidence in the scoring system. Marcelo Michel Leanoas the team was overtaken by the visitors throughout the match.

More Chivas news:

Goodbye to Vergara, he has the 300 million dollars and he would buy Chivas

One of them could be Alexis Vegawho has been the best Chivas throughout the tournament, and in fact, before tigers he seemed to want to win the match alone, going down to find the ball very close to midfield.

This would make him ask for a change of technician in Chivasbecause he has not renewed his contract and could put that aspect as a condition to have a more competitive team that allows him to fight for important things.

Which coach would Alexis Vega have in mind for Chivas?

Alexis Vega could have been convinced of a hiring of Nicholas Larcamon for Chivasthis after the good results of the Argentine coach with Puebla, which remains until now as the leader of the competition with a more limited pool than that of the Flock.

More Chivas news:

Goodbye to tradition, Leaño signs the first foreigner after seeing Chivas badly