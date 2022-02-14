The controversy that elbowed Álvaro Fidalgo sparked in the FMF arbitration environment

An authorized voice in the arbitration environment harshly criticized Luis Enrique Santander for his actions due to the sequence in which Álvaro Fidalgo was elbowed by Alan Cervantes in América vs. Santos Laguna for the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League.

The post game provided a separate chapter to the clash that the Eagles of America they won by 3 to 2 to Santos Laguna at Crown Stadium for the fifth day of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MXthrough the image you posted Alvaro Fidalgo to share with his followers on social networks, how his face was as a result of the elbow he gave him Allan Cervantes.

++FOLLOW ALL THE DETAILS AND LIVE STREAMING OF THE SUPER BOWL LVI HERE +++

“It was worth it!!!! Let’s go with everything Eagles. A few extra points and we continue”wrote the Spanish flyer after the meeting in his account Twitteron a photo in which you can clearly see how a bruise formed on his upper lip due to the blow from the player from the set of Keep who, by the way, was hardly reprimanded.

But the issue did not stop there. disclosure of Alvaro Fidalgo had an important repercussion in the media and among the fans of both the Eagles of America like Santos Laguna and, even, in the arbitration environment, mainly with a prominent personality in the field who did not hesitate to point the finger at the match judge.

“What does it take to expel? Santander and the Referees Commission they do not straighten the path. In oblivion the high refereeing level that was always shown in the local and international league”Shooting Philip Ramos Rizocurrent president of College of Referees and collegiate world cup in the 2002 edition played in Korea and Japanagainst Louis Henry Santander and the Referees Commission of the FMF.

The trolling of Memo Ochoa to Álvaro Fidalgo

William Ochoa took advantage of the victory to decompress the atmosphere generated around what the arbitration was due to the punctual play he suffered Alvaro Fidalgo at America vs. Santos Lagunawith a hilarious comment on the image published by the Spanish midfielder after the match in Twitter: “Does he want a kiss or is he groggy??”. The thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets did not take long to appear.