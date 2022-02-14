The dress, daring or classic, stars in the return of fashion to New York

New York kicked off its Fashion Week on Friday with the dress as the protagonist: revealing and brilliant to stand out at a party, according to the Bronx + Bank proposal, or practical as well as elegant to go from work to a cocktail, according with Colombian designer Raúl Peñaranda.

The two fashion houses were among the few that presented face-to-face shows on the first day of a Fashion Week decentralized and hybridtailored to the pandemic, and in which the reunion between fashion lovers made them forget, in many cases, the distance and the mask.

Bronx + Banco, the brainchild of Australian-raised Russian designer Natalie De’Banco, chose the Bowery Hotel to showcase a daring collection that evoked a “night in Paris” dream, with ensembles that hugged the body like a second skin, coated of shiny appliqués and rhinestones.

The audience of about two hundred people, eminently young and full of “influencers”, did not let go of their cell phone for a moment, in which a sinuous long eighties-style dress with a cascade of golden sequins and strategic cuts at the waist was safely recorded. .

Some outfits generated gasps, like an asymmetrical zebra-print dress that bared the legs and torso, while others were breath-taking, like a sheer jumpsuit adorned with a fuchsia feather boa draped over the shoulders.