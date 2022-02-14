The dress, daring or classic, stars in the return of fashion to New York

New York kicked off its Fashion Week on Friday with the dress as the protagonist: revealing and brilliant to stand out at a party, according to the Bronx + Bank proposal, or practical as well as elegant to go from work to a cocktail, according with Colombian designer Raúl Peñaranda.
The two fashion houses were among the few that presented face-to-face shows on the first day of a Fashion Week decentralized and hybridtailored to the pandemic, and in which the reunion between fashion lovers made them forget, in many cases, the distance and the mask.
Bronx + Banco, the brainchild of Australian-raised Russian designer Natalie De’Banco, chose the Bowery Hotel to showcase a daring collection that evoked a “night in Paris” dream, with ensembles that hugged the body like a second skin, coated of shiny appliqués and rhinestones.
The audience of about two hundred people, eminently young and full of “influencers”, did not let go of their cell phone for a moment, in which a sinuous long eighties-style dress with a cascade of golden sequins and strategic cuts at the waist was safely recorded. .
Some outfits generated gasps, like an asymmetrical zebra-print dress that bared the legs and torso, while others were breath-taking, like a sheer jumpsuit adorned with a fuchsia feather boa draped over the shoulders.
For its part, Colombian Peñaranda presented his “Unstoppable” collection at the Baccarat hotelinspired by icons such as Coco Chanel or Audrey Hepburn, with original minidresses overlaid with a long, voluptuous and enveloping skirt at the waist to create a gala version.
“The skirt takes the dress from day to night” and is the element that allows the couturier’s muses to “save time”, professional women between 40 and 70 years old who seek to look “beautiful and classic” in their obligations and in the leisure time, according to what he told Efe behind the scenes.
In the parade, which was divided into two parts to keep the audience small, Oscar de la Renta’s former collaborator It showed three types of “wraparound” skirts: a waterfall type, with pleats and a side closure; another with ruffles in the back that revealed the legs, and another asymmetrical.
Some of the designers who starred in this opening day of Fashion Week, such as Helmut Lang, Gigi Burris or Zankov, opted for an intimate approach and only showed their creations by appointment, while for tonight the most anticipated fashion shows they are those of Proenza Schouler and Christian Cowan.
The week ends on Tuesday, with about half of the designers betting on face-to-face events and the rest on photos and videos posted directly on the internet, although they are accompanied by a constellation of events that attract celebrities and “fashionistas” like a magnet. that are already seen on the streets.