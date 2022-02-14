“The good boss”, winner of the Goya 2022 with six awards

Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit at the Goya awards gala (REUTERS / Eva Manez)

“The good boss” was crowned best film on Saturday at the 36th edition of the Goya Awardsalthough far from the record figures it reached with its nominations. Of its 20 nominations in 16 categories, only six materializedincluding best actor for Javier Bardem, as well as best director and original screenplay for Fernando León de Aranoa.

White Portillo She won the award for best actress for her leading role in “Maixabel”.

“The Mountain Range of Dreams”, by the Chilean director Patrick Guzmanwas established as the best Ibero-American film, while the prize for the best European film went to “Druk” (“Another round”).

“He has dedicated half a century to telling the unusual story of a country like Chile”Guzmán’s spokeswoman said on stage at the Palau de las Arts in Valencia. “It is an award for his career, it is also an award for the documentary (…) and, above all, it is an award for the gift that Patricio has always wanted to give to Chile: that the country does not forget”.

That “The good boss” was not going to have the great night that many pools presaged was evident in the category of supporting actor, in which three of its actors — Celso Bugallo, Fernando Arbizu and Manolo Solo — opted for a “bighead”, as the statuette is called. It was obtained by the only actor not involved in the film, Urko Olazábal, experienced in the theater and teacher of other actors, for “Maixabel”.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes at the Goya Awards gala (REUTERS / Jon Nazca)

The Goya for Best Supporting Actress went to Nora Navas, who added her second Goya in a list dominated by her companions in “Madres paralleles”, for her role as the mother of a teenager in “Libertad”. The director of this film, Clara Roquet, won the award for best new director.

“The Laws of the Border” gave a surprise by winning five of the six prizes for which it was eligible, including that of revelation actor for Chechu Salgado.

The film by Daniel Monzón, based on a novel of the same name by Javier Cercas, narrates the adventures of “Gafitas”, “Tere” and “Zarco”, three adolescent delinquents, and their robberies in the summer of 1978 in Girona, in the northeast from Spain. It also won the awards for best adapted screenplay (by the director and Jorge Guerricaechevarría), best costume design, artistic direction, and makeup and hairdressing.

Javier Bardem with the director Fernando Leon de Aranoa, Marisa Fernandez Armenteros, Javier Mendez and Jaume Roures from the film “The good patron” (REUTERS / Eva Manez)

The award for newcomer actress went to Mary Cherry by “Maixabel”. The film tells of the reunion between Maixabel Lasa and the murderer of her husband, from the ETA gang. Cerezuela dedicated her Goya to María Jáuregui, the daughter of the protagonist, whom she plays in the film.

Cate Blanchettguest of honor at the great night of Spanish cinema as the first recipient of the Film Academy’s International Goya, received the honor from Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, with whom she will soon start shooting a film.

“Thank you, that’s all I can say (in Spanish), but maybe working with Pedro will improve my level of Spanish”said the award-winning Australian actress, who praised the rich Spanish film culture, “with an influence that reaches the whole world.”

In high school, a director’s tape Luis Buñuel “changed my way of seeing the world and since then I have been very attracted to the Spanish audiovisual language”, counted.

In a reference to the difficulties that the film industry has gone through due to the pandemic, Blanchett said she felt “very proud of what we have created as a sector. We have found a creative way to move forward.”

One of the most applauded musical performances of the so-called reunion gala, both with the public and with the actors after their forced absence last year, was that of Joaquin Sabina who, accompanied by Leiva on guitar, performed “So young and so old” on his 73rd birthday.

The actress Veronica Echegui, who had accumulated four nominations as an actress, won her first Goya from the other side, as director of “Totem Loba”, chosen as best short fiction, a story based on a situation she experienced when she was young. She took advantage of the moment to recommend the viewing of her work to the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, who headed the institutional representation at the ceremony.

Here are all the awards:

GOYA OF HONOR

Joseph Sacristan

INTERNATIONAL GOYA

Cate Blanchett

1. BEST FILM

“The good boss” (Fernando León de Aranoa)

2. BEST ADDRESS

Fernando León de Aranoa (“The good boss”)

3. BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Blanca Portillo (“Maixabel”)

4. BEST LEADING ACTOR

Javier Bardem (“The good boss”)

5. BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Valentina”

6. BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Who prevents it” (Jonás Trueba)

7. BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Fernando León de Aranoa (“The good boss”)

8. BEST ADAPTED SCREEN

Daniel Monzón and Jorge Guerricaechevarría (“The Laws of the Border”)

9. BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

“The Mountain Range of Dreams” (Patricio Guzmán; Chile)

10. BEST EUROPEAN FILM

“Another round” (Thomas Vinterberg; Denmark)

11. BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Pau Costa and Laura Pedro (“Way Down”)

12. BEST MOUNTING

Vanessa L. Marimbert (“The Good Boss”)

13. BEST DIRECTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Kiko de la Rica (“Mediterranean”)

14. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Urko Olazabal (“Maixabel”)

15. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nora Navas (“Freedom”, by Clara Roquet)

16. BEST NOVEL DIRECTION

Clara Roquet (“Liberty”)

17. BEST ORIGINAL SONG

The sea awaits you, by María José Llergo (“Mediterranean”)

18. BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Zeltia Montes (“The good boss”)

19. BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Monkey” (Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti and Xosé Zapata)

20. BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“Mama” (Pablo of the Girl)

21. BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

“She-wolf totem” (Verónica Echegui)

22.BEST REVELATION ACTOR

Chechu Salgado (“The Laws of the Border”)

23. BEST NEW ACTRESS

Maria Cerezuela (“Maixabel”)

24. BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez and Nacho Díaz (“The Laws of the Border”)

25. BEST PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT

“Mediterranean”

26. BEST ART DIRECTION

Balter Gallart (“The Laws of the Border”)

27. BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Vinyet Escobar (“The Laws of the Border”)

28. BETTER SOUND

Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech and Marc Orts (“Three”)

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

Oscar 2022: meet all the nominees

Disney + reached 129.8 million subscribers, and is projected to be the number one streaming service in 2026

“Dos oruguitas”, interpreted by Sebastián Yatra, for the soundtrack of “Encanto”, nominated for an Oscar