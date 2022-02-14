The harsh message from Karol G’s sister to those who criticize her body

Katherin Giraldo is the sister of the singer Carol G who has known how to make his own way away from music. The young woman is an influencer but also a businesswoman and she already exceeds 100 thousand followers on her official Instagram account. Her fans follow her advice about the brands and products that she promotes.

However, the road to fame is not an easy one. Catherine She enjoys sharing swimsuit photos or photo shoots that she does professionally. Although the blonde is showered with praise, she also receives criticism from haters, as is normal for a celebrity with so many followers.

“A Very Latin (peach emoji)! and Very Natural Since I See So Much Criticized Attacked and Worried About My Extra Pounds and Cellulite!” The download of Karol G’s sister began, along with a photograph of her where she is seen from behind walking her dog and wearing a jean shorts, an orange shirt and sunglasses.

“Let me tell you that I am so busy billing that I have not had time to train, but I love that! And do you know why? Because BEAUTY IS NOT ONLY THAT OF THE BODY!” She explained Catherine to his fans, since he has recently opened a popsicle shop in Antioquía, Colombia.

And he continued: “There is nothing more exciting than a BRILLIANT mind. And Pa Mi Those Stereotypes And Patterns Of Perfectionism Are Already Sent To Pick Up! So baby better leave the mental poverty that is being reflected in your real life!!!”. The smallest of the Giraldo He concluded with a thoughtful phrase for his fans: “Each one kills himself in his own way… Some only at the Gym and others with achievements, successes and blessings You Choose !!!”.