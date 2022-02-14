The LA Rams are crowned champions of Super Bowl LVI by defeating the Bengals

The LA Rams join a roster of five NFL teams who have at least a couple of championships, after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl LVI held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It is the first title that the franchise wins as the Los Angeles Ramsremembering that when crowned in the Super Bowl XXXIV they did it like the St. Louis Ramsthus adding, in general, two trophies vince lombardi for the windows of the franchise.

“I am very proud of the boys, there are many players in our team who deserve this, very good players who have given everything for this team.whether they’re playing or not, due to injury or whatever reason, I’m just very proud of this group” said Stafford at the end of the game to NBC. “This game is the story of our season, with ups and downs, it’s been tough, we beat a tough team, in the end we pushed and we got it, I’m excited.”

A 15-play offensive drive that ran for 72 yards and took 4:48 minutes led to the drive winner for the ramswho in their third attempt to win the NFL title in their history, playing in the city of Los Angeles, They managed to consummate with the most relevant scoring pass of their existence.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch touchdown reception over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After a series of punishments in the end zoneunderstandable for everything that was at stake, Matthew Stafford connected on a 1-yard pass with Cooper Kupp to score the decisive touchdown (his second of the match) and turn the score around 23-20 and thus become NFL champions.

“This is the way we preparethe way we all love and support each other,” said an emotional Kupp after being named MVP. “I don’t feel like I deserve this, God has been good to me, I’m lucky to have the teammates and coaches that I have, my family… I don’t know what else to say.”

With eight receptions for 92 yards and two passes caught in the end zone, Kupp became the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI.

When Stafford was asked about what happened on that pass play to Kupp to flip the marker, the veteran quarterback made it clear that it was not the work of chance that his teammate has caught the ball and now MVP.

“That’s hard work, it’s hours of work together, the coach told me, work it out between you and Kupp, you guys have made a lot of great plays, look to call plays for him, get the ball to him and that’s what he does, I’m very proud of my team, it was a team victory, the defense was incredible, the special teams were punctual when we needed them, it was a great game”, he added.

INGLEWOOD, CA – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham (3) celebrates with offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on 1e3 of February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The match notes

After debuting his $200,000 Super Bowl warm-up shoes, controversial wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.., debuted in an NFL title game by catching Stafford’s 17-yard pass at 6:22 of the first quarter to blow up SoFi Stadium with the game’s first touchdown to put the Rams up 7-0.

In the second room, When the locals were playing their best football, Cooper Kupp caught an 11-yard delivery from Stafford. at 12:51 of that period to extend the Californians’ lead to 13-3, a score that took that form after LA failed the two-point conversion attempt.

Before leaving at halftime, the Bengals closed the gap thanks to a six-yard pass from running back Joe Mixon on a trick play, in which he connected in the end zone with receiver Tee Higgins to tighten the score 13-10

Later, on a no-contact play in that same second quarter, Beckham Jr. was hurt while making a run down the center of the field to try to catch a pass, however, before securing the ball, the receiver fell to the ground and immediately touched his left knee, writhing in pain at bad news for the Rams.

The player was taken to the locker room while visibly limping, with a rictus of pain in the face. At half time OBJ was reported as ‘questionable’ to return to the game, a diagnosis that would be confirmed later when he appeared on the sidelines in the second half, but out of his uniform in an abrupt end for him in his first Super Bowl.

Just finished the halftime show, leaving the SoFi Stadium electrified with the joint concert of the rappers Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Doctor Dre and 50 Centthe Bengals harnessed the energy on the field.

just in 12 seconds Cincinnati took the lead on Joe Burrow’s long 75-yard pass to Higgins that ended in the end zone. not without first raising controversy because in the repetition it was appreciated that JAllen Ramsey, the Bengals catcher’s cover man, was grabbed by the helmet bar and landed on the groundallowing Higgins to escape.

Thereafter, Cincinnati took a 17-13 lead, which was extended to 20-13 in that same third quarter, thanks to an Evan McPherson field goal.38 yards, his second of the game.

A 41-yard field goal by Matt Gay after Kupp missed a California version of the ‘Philly Special’ on third down. with the pass to Stafford, they had to settle for the three points that brought them closer to 20-16 with 5:58 left in the game, and they still had hope despite falling short in that attempt.

After that, the offensive series would be raised, of long duration, that led the Rams to turn the score around and secure the first title in the history of the organization playing in California, in the fourth Super Bowl that the franchise disputes in its entire history, either in Los Angeles or in St. Louis Missouri, where they played for 20 seasons.

