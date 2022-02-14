the message in which Criss Angel would have warned that the singer was a “master of deception” – Prensa Libre

Although there was never an official confirmation by Belinda or the renowned magician, both were seen on social networks sharing moments as a couple and showing their affection.

After the relationship between Belinda and Christian Nodal ended, several people on the internet recalled the moment in which the Mexican singer had an affair with Criss Angel between 2016 and 2017.

But nevertheless, both decided to end their relationship and Belinda was the first to announce it on her Twitter account by posting that she was single again.

For his part, Criss Angel also spoke about his love break and posted a controversial message on his Instagram account dedicated to the Mexican singer.

“Don’t listen to your heart, listen to your inner voice. I should have listened to her. Love doesn’t come with a price, honesty should always be there, lying about who you are or who I am doesn’t make it true. That lesson cost me millions that enriched a true master of deception,” the American illusionist published on his social networks.

This publication caused great controversy at the time between the followers of both public figures, since many of them defended Belinda while others assured that she was simply an interested person.

“Belinda is not a good person and it is not the first time she has done this” and “That woman only sees interest”, were some of the messages against the singer.

One day after the announcement of the breakup between Belinda and her ex-fiancé Christian Nodal, Several social network users recalled this episode in the love life of the Mexican interpreter and they mentioned that the end of their relationship was possibly due to hidden economic interests.

According to some Mexican media, Belinda would have asked Nodal for a loan of four million dollars to pay a debt she has with the tax authorities and thus avoid legal problems.

However, according to these reports, this was not what bothered the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”, since he lent him the money without any problem.

What really bothered Nodal was what his lawyers discovered when investigating Belinda’s alleged debt, since they obtained information establishing that The singer only owed 500 thousand dollars and not the 4 million that she had said.

Neither of the two singers has confirmed or denied this rumor, but Nodal did report that his commitment to Belinda no longer existed.