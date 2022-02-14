The mistake on live TV in the Super Bowl with the star who sang the US anthem

Country music singer Mickey Guyton performs the United States National Anthem before Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The NBC network, in charge of carrying the transmission of the Super Bowl LVI from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles California, did not have much clarity in a very special stage of the day in which the NFL title game is televised, which is the anthem ceremony.

Despite the rehearsals and months of preparation prior to every detail of the gamefrom the halftime show and, of course, to the opening ceremony, on live television always things often happen that are out of the script and this day was the case.

The one in charge of interpreting the Anthem of the United States was the Country music singer Mickey Guyton, and there is no doubt about the quality of her voice or her talent. Nor was it questioned that he did it wrong, quite the opposite, He did a splendid job on one of the most visible stages a singer or artist can have in the world.

The big problem arose when the NBC network did not know who Jhene Aiko wasthe singer in charge of interpreting the song America The Beautifulalso part of the protocols of a Super Bowl, and they made the mistake of placing the super (sign) with Aiko’s name, but with Guyton’s image.

Jhene Aiko is a contemporary R&B (Rhythm and Blues) singer. born in the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Los Angeles, a very special guest for belonging to Super Bowl LVIalthough it seems that it was not clear to NBC who this 33-year-old woman was, whose interpretation of America The Beautiful struck a chord inside the stadium due to the audacity of his vocal notes.

In last year’s Super Bowl edition, the NFL chose to have Country music singer Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan perform the United States Anthemand although at the beginning that seemed to be a good idea, in the end things went wrong, because there was no clear coordination between the two artists and ‘run over’ with their voices, causing some controversy.

Fortunately for the NFL there were no mistakes or mix-ups. and through his social networks, in particular his Twitter account, shared Mickey Guyton’s great performance while performing the American anthem.

