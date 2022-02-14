The moment of “terror” that a young woman experienced while recording a video on TikTok

A young woman experienced a real moment of terror while recording a video to upload it to the popular social network TikTok.

This was the experience lived by Heide Estephanie Castro, a Mexican with more than 162 thousand followers in the aforementioned social network, as reported by the web media Chronicle.

Heide uploaded a video doing a choreography with the song “Se le Ve”, by Dímelo Flow & Dalex & Sech.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: COUPLE “ADOPTED” MORE THAN 30 DOLLS AND EXHIBIT THEM AS THEIR DAUGHTERS ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

In the audiovisual material, Heidi appears in a gray flannel with black shorts dancing to the rhythm of background music.

A few seconds into the video you can clearly see how one of the closet doors opens stealthily, but very visible.

Subsequently, a shadow or black object appears, which cannot be elucidated due to the speed with which it appears in the audiovisual.

The girl notices him through the camera, turns around and quickly goes to the closet and opens the door completely.

The mysterious thing happens there: there was no one inside. Perhaps because of her fright, the Mexican turns around with a totally unconcerned gesture and turns off the camera.

Many of the Internet users accused her of having made a montage, which is why Tiktoker uploaded another video defending herself and ensuring that what was captured in the video was real.

CENTENNIALS TIKTOK

Let’s remember that TikTok is a social network that stands out for its entertaining videos: thousands and thousands of people use it, mostly young people known as centennials.

People have fun making posts about dance, cooking, makeup, education and a host of other topics in short-form content, ranging from 15 seconds to 3 minutes.

#13Feb | A Tik Tok user was performing a dance when she noticed something strange appearing behind her closet. The video went viral on social networks. pic.twitter.com/ZS4q9DbmX7 — CaraotaDigital (@CaraotaDigital) February 13, 2022