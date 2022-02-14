The NFL banned him! Eminem’s protest gesture at the Super Bowl halftime show that drives the networks crazy

2022-02-13

At 50 years old, the famous rapper Eminem continues to be an image of the rebellion in the United States population, which saw him ‘break the rules’ again in the biggest event in world sport.

The great ‘SlimShady‘ was one of the megastars who performed at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show of the NFL where The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20..

Eminemwhich was the last to perform after performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent, performed the Oscar-winning number one hit and his most famous song, “Lose Yourself”.