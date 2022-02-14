The NFL banned him! Eminem’s protest gesture at the Super Bowl halftime show that drives the networks crazy

2022-02-13
At 50 years old, the famous rapper Eminem continues to be an image of the rebellion in the United States population, which saw him ‘break the rules’ again in the biggest event in world sport.
The great ‘SlimShady‘ was one of the megastars who performed at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show of the NFL where The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20..
Eminemwhich was the last to perform after performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent, performed the Oscar-winning number one hit and his most famous song, “Lose Yourself”.
After making more than 70 thousand souls vibrate in the sofi stadium from The Angelsthe king of rap, once he finished his musical anthem, knelt and the fans cheered him.
This gesture is due to Marshall Bruce Mather wanted to honor what was done in 2016 by the footballer Colin Kapernick, who made the same gesture during the anthem as a sign of protest against police violence against African-Americans; the gesture cost him his career by generating a wave of controversy.
This action, which at the time the former American president, donald trumpcalled his ‘creator’ a son of a bitch, had been banned for Eminem by the NFLthis so as not to generate controversy, but the rapper did not care and protested before millions of viewers.
Local media report that the rehearsals for the show, Eminem He had also made the gesture and from the league board, they asked him not to do it, since it is banned from American football. But nevertheless, ‘Slim Shaddy‘ left a postcard for history.