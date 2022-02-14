The photo of Cecilia Bolocco that worried her followers

video capture

Cecilia Boloco He uploaded a photo to his social networks from the bed in his room at his home in Miami and reported that he was experiencing a health problem, something that genuinely worried his followers. Meanwhile, users wished the ex-wife of Carlos Menem a speedy recovery.

Bolocco published in his instagram accountin which you have more than 920,000 followersa selfie in which She is seen lying in bed at her home in Miami, with a half smile, a washed face and glasses. The publication was made last Friday, and there, The former Chilean Miss Universe regrets having been “so absent” from the networks in the last weekand explains what your health problems have been.

Instagram / @cecilia

The selfie used by Cecilia Bolocco to say that she had had the flu and is currently suffering from pneumonia, from which she is recovering at her home in Miami (Instagram / @cecilia/)

“What a shame to have been so absent these last few weeks. But I fell into bed, first with influenza and now I have pneumonia!”. The Chilean television star presenter accompanied her message with a series of emoticons that displayed faces congested, suffering and with chinstraps.

“Thank God I am in the best place to recover and with my beloved ‘Pepo’ Daire”, added Bolocco, referring to José Patricio Daire, the film entrepreneur with whom he has been in a relationship since 2016.

In another of the photos that accompanied his posting, in addition to the selfie, Máximo Saúl Menem’s mother exhibited the view he enjoyed from the bed in the room. Thus, through an enormous window, in the image it is possible to glimpse, on a radiant day, a body of celestial water, as well as palm trees and a row of lounge chairs.

Bolocco closed his message with a warm farewell to his followers: “I love and miss you! Take care of yourselves and enjoy the summer.” Again, the emoticons used by the Chilean diva they emphasized their words, now with a face with hearts in their eyes, a pair of hands in prayer position and a red heart.

Instagram / @ceciliabolocco

Cecilia Bolocco showed on Instagram the view she has from her room in her Miami home while recovering from pneumonia (Instagram / @ceciliabolocco/)

From the day of its publication until this Sunday, Bolocco’s post garnered more than 95 thousand likes and thousands of encouraging comments from his followers. “Get well, beautiful! The best vibes for you, our only Miss, the most beautiful in every way”, was one of the many messages sent to the presenter.

“Get well soon and a big hug, Ceci. You are a nice person”another follower wrote; “With that wonderful view you will recover very soon”, said a third and another was more effusive in expressing her wish, almost like a mandate: “The queen must recover.”

Bolocco is used to having a fluid relationship with his followers on Instagram almost dailythrough postings of their photos, stories and alive. That is why the absence of the former beauty queen caught the attention of network users, who During February I had only posted, at the beginning of the month, a series of photos of his son Máximo as a model for the magazine Velvet.

“You are the light of my life and the reason for my existence! I love you my love! Congratulations on your great report on Velvet ”, he wrote then Bolocco to Maximo, the 18-year-old son, the result of the Chilean star’s relationship with former Argentine President Carlos Menem, who died on February 14, 2021.