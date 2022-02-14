The player who couldn’t stand it and uncovered Leaño’s mediocrity in Chivas

Roberto Alvarado scored his first goal with Chivas, but he did not leave the match against Tigres happy.

February 13, 2022 5:01 p.m.

Chivas lost against tigers in a game really to be forgotten, where those led by Marcelo Michel Leano They couldn’t find a way to beat the visitors at any point in the game.

Michel Leano did not find the solutions to what Miguel Herrera presented him with in the field, and although the coach said that Chivas lost due to mistakes and inattention, some players like Robert Alvarado they did see the difference between the two teams.

In fact, at the end of the match against tigersit was Robert Alvarado who publicly apologized to the Rebaño fans, and said that they did not play as they would have expected, and he was not happy with the team’s performance despite his goal.

Roberto Alvarado’s numbers in Chivas

After arriving as the bomb booster Chivas at the start of the tournament Robert Alvarado He has accumulated 283 minutes in 4 games played, in which he has scored a goal and provided an assist.

