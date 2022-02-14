They had their first kiss at the age of three, a tragedy brought them together and they are expecting their baby for a special date





Today they are seen together, very close, waiting for their first baby. But this couple has a fabulous love story that began in childhood and went through a double tragedy, and it is well worth telling for Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day.

By: Clarin

Hope Waters, a 28-year-old carer from the UK, always knew the man in her life was Ryan Newton, a mechanic now in his 30s. In fact, she claims that she has known since their first kiss when he was just 3 years old.

However, it is not that this is a couple that practically lived together from the cradle, but that it then took two decades and a double health problem to finally unite them.

love from childhood

Now they tell The Sun, against all odds, they will become the parents of a little boy.

“I have loved Ryan since I was a little girl. He is two years older than me, but we were always close because my mother Anna and hers Annette were best friends ”, Hope’s story begins in The Sun. They all lived in Poole, an English township, just a couple of miles away.

“Since our mothers spent all their time together, so did we. And I’ll never forget our first kiss, when we were at Ryan’s grandmother’s house. I just ran and kissed him, she was only three years old, ”recalls the woman a few days after giving birth to her baby.

And sentence: “I know it sounds silly, but even then I knew that he would be the only man in my life.”

But it was when she was eight years old, in a park in East Sussex, that she first confessed to him that she loved him. “Everyone laughed at me and Ryan was so embarrassed he went to do the dishes,” he laughs from a distance.

Grow up together

As time passed they became inseparable. In fact, for Hope’s nine years they traveled to Disneyland Paris. She didn’t let go of him, and he even moved away from her a little out of embarrassment for her.

By the time Ryan was 16, he threw a fairly exclusive and expensive ATV party, so he was able to invite very few people. Of course he didn’t leave Hope out.

However, what seemed to continue as a close life, underwent a resounding change after their mothers fell out. They stopped talking, they distanced themselves, and that transferred to the teenagers. “It was horrible, we just stopped being a part of each other’s lives. We had no other choice,” they say.

To top it off, Hope and her mother moved to another part of town. It was a shock, because she thought she would never hear or see Ryan again, the person she grew up with and she thought would always be with her.

However, on her 18th birthday she received a card in the mail. Ryan had managed to get her new address and make contact with her: “Even though our moms have fallen out, I’ll always be there for you,” he wrote, letting her float.

The letter was accompanied by his cell phone number. She didn’t want to call him right away so as not to seem desperate, and she did what shouldn’t happen: she lost her number. “For years I thought about him and now this happens to me. It must be fate,” she speculated.

Tragedy brought them together

However, it seems that fate had another card up its sleeve. Perhaps the one they would never have wanted, but the one that was effective in the long run.

“In 2019, my mother went into a coma due to liver problems. Then I saw on social media that Ryan’s mom had cancer. And they were hospitalized in the same hospital”, reveals the caregiver still in amazement.

Since the young man’s mother had been like a second mother to her, she decided to send him a message on Facebook. But the following September she was back at her house, taking care of her mom, when she heard that Ryan’s mom had passed away at age 49.

“He broke my heart so I sent him a message saying I was thinking of him. He did not answer me, but I was not surprised because he is always quite closed when it comes to his feelings, ”she maintains.

Hope’s mother did not recover and only eight months later she died, aged 54. It was when the opposite situation happened: she received a message from Ryan, that she had found out about her and that she made herself available to her for whatever she needed. This time she didn’t speculate and responded quickly.

“He still lived in Poole and drove straight to my house. It sounds like a catchphrase, a cliché, but it felt like we had never been apart. The moment I opened the door and saw it I will never forget”, she is moved today with her belly about to give birth.

And he says with bursts of love: “He was wearing overalls or work overalls, all dirty. She had a long beard and hadn’t cut her hair in a long time. But she could see the boy she loved underneath. I looked into his eyes and I knew that his heart and his personality had not changed.”

They smiled and hugged like those years during childhood. Since she didn’t want to be home alone, she ended up going to hers a few days before her funeral. They talked about their lives, about the moments with their mothers. That brought them closer together.

What happened after? She went back with Ryan to her house and never left again.

Love was born and a baby arrives

As the English girl tells in the British newspaper, at first they were just friends, but as the weeks went by they began to flirt.

Between Chicanas and games, the first kiss arrived. An expected kiss. He was silent, somewhat surprised. Then they went to bed… albeit separately. But the next morning he asked me the million dollar question: “Hope, do you want to be my girlfriend?” I said yes and kissed him again,” he recalls.

They planned to take things slow. They didn’t want to ruin the friendship they had regained. But the traumatic experience taught them that life was short and they wanted to be together.

They began to share more and more things, they even had a parachute jump together in honor of their mothers. And although he is not romantic, he wakes her up every morning with breakfast ready.

“We wanted a future together, but we never thought that would involve children because Ryan had been told that he was infertile due to a childhood infection,” he says.

But in July 2021, after a delay in her period, she took a pregnancy test that ended up confirming the news.

She decided to tell him over dinner at a restaurant: “Ryan, you’re going to be a dad,” she says. And she finishes. “I was so happy and shocked. It was definitely the most romantic thing.”

A more than special date

Going to the first exam excited, they found out what the due date would be. And listening to it and then verifying it with the almanac, they couldn’t believe it: March 27, Mother’s Day (in England). He could not believe it, fate winked at them again, because of the weight that their mothers had in their love.

Ryan’s mother was a huge fan of Ronan Keating, the Irish pop ballad singer. So they decided to name the baby Ronan.

Ryan retraces his path: “I was 28 when my mom died. She had already lost my grandmother and grandfather and was not close to anyone else in the world. I hit rock bottom and had a hard time getting up in the morning. It was just existing.” And he adds: “When I found out that Hope’s mother had also passed away, my heart broke for her, so I got in touch.”

And he speaks reflecting on the present: “Getting back together is everything I could have wished for. I will never let her go again. Hope made me the happiest man in the world. And the arrival of a baby enhances it”.