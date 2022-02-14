They raid in Peru offices of the Government Palace for corruption investigation

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office raided the offices of the Government Palace in Lima on Friday, within the framework of an investigation for alleged corruption in contracts of the state oil company Petroperú, and for which there is already a preliminary investigation against President Pedro Castillo.

The Public Ministry announced on Twitter that the “Prosecutor’s Office carries out the raid and house search for seizure purposes in the Government Palace and 14 other buildings linked to the investigation for the alleged direction in the acquisition of Biodiesel B100 –by Petroperú– in favor of the company HPO SA”, initials of the Peruvian company Heaven Petroleum Operators.

The operation included the simultaneous search of the homes of Petroperú officials, who according to the Prosecutor’s Office “would have colluded and/or unduly interested” in order to favor the HPO company with the award of the fuel purchase contract.

The fiscal hypothesis maintains that the irregularity would have occurred through agreements reached “on October 18, 2021 in the Presidential Office.”

The presence of police and prosecutors in the presidential headquarters of Peru began at dawn on Friday and lasted for more than 10 hours, until approximately 3:30 p.m. local time (20:30 GMT), when they left the headquarters of the Executive power.

One of the prosecutors present, Luis Alberto Medina, briefly declared to journalists that “information related to the Petroperú case was collected,” and indicated that no one was questioned, since people can later be summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The official did not give more details, alleging that it is confidential information in the investigation.

“Absolute Immunity”

At the beginning of January, the Public Ministry announced the opening of a preliminary investigation in this case against President Pedro Castillo, for having allegedly intervened in the biodiesel acquisition process in favor of the company Heaven Petroleum Operator, led by businessman Samir Abudayeh. , through a contract for 74 million dollars.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office then clarified, the proceedings are suspended until Castillo completes his five-year term, in 2026, since the president has “absolute immunity that transcends the criminal procedural sphere” in Peru.

For the lawyer and former president of International Transparency José Ugaz, this raid “is indicative that there are suspicions of involvement in illegal acts in the environment of President Castillo.”

Ugaz, former prosecutor between 2000 and 2002 in the case that led to the resignation of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori two decades ago, explained to AFP that explanations are required from President Castillo “both for the alleged interference in the appointment of military officers and in the case of Petroperu”.

He considers that an answer must be given to “why the general manager of Petroperú and the lobbyist businesswoman Karelim López entered the Government Palace to apparently have conversations with the President or his entourage.”

For Ugaz, the president’s justifications for the presence of characters like López in his environment “are implausible.”

He recalled scandals such as the hidden night meetings that President Castillo has held outside his official residence, which did not appear in the presidential registry, and whose list of attendees has not been reported.

The Petroperú officials whose homes were raided this Friday were Hugo Chávez Arévalo (general manager of Petroperú), Muslaim Abusada Sumar, Gunther Documet Celis, Roger Liy Lion and Gregorio Saenz Moya.