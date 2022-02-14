This is how Jennifer Lopez arrived at the premiere of Marry me

There is no doubt that they follow the signs of how well the “Bennifer” couple is doing. In her last appearance, after the premiere from the new movie Marry me he saw her Jennifer Lopez divine, wearing a dream dress and very well accompanied by her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

It’s not just seeing them cute and happy, but it’s the second chance they’ve given each other in love and they’re really adorable. Precisely, their last appearance together was at the premiere of the premiere of Marry mewhere Jennifer Lopez is the protagonist. The singer arrived very well accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck and, as expected, shone on the red carpet.

