This is how Jennifer Lopez arrived at the premiere of Marry me

There is no doubt that they follow the signs of how well the “Bennifer” couple is doing. In her last appearance, after the premiere from the new movie Marry me he saw her Jennifer Lopez divine, wearing a dream dress and very well accompanied by her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

It’s not just seeing them cute and happy, but it’s the second chance they’ve given each other in love and they’re really adorable. Precisely, their last appearance together was at the premiere of the premiere of Marry mewhere Jennifer Lopez is the protagonist. The singer arrived very well accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck and, as expected, shone on the red carpet.

This is how Jennifer López arrived at the premiere of Marry me

One way or another, Jennifer Lopez she always looks beautiful. Her warmth in her eyes, her extravagant sensuality and the special way she has to wear her outfits, make her unique. However, on this occasion, she thus she arrived dressed at the premiere from Marry me. The “Diva del Bronx” was very smiling and wearing a wedding dress. Yes, she had a white lace from designer Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection. She is a model that belongs to the first of the bridal range of the fashion house.

All eyes went to her as soon as she arrived, including the paparazzi, who did not wait when Maluma approached her to take a picture together. The 52-year-old megastar teamed that incredible long-sleeved, full-skirted gown with dreamy glittery Jimmy Choo heels.

As an attachment, she very daintily carried a Dolce & Gabbana handbag that was encrusted with crystals and Dior jewels. so beautiful it came Jennifer Lopez to the premiere of Marry me.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show off their love

For its part, Ben Affleck49, was the best company I had Jennifer Lopez. He also sported a sleek black coat, navy blue pants, and dress shoes. Together with his beloved, he took advantage of the moment to take photos on the carpet and even kissed her on the head, just at the moment of appearing before the cameras.

Of course, the actor was very reserved because the night was for his partner to show off, and she, very faithful to her delicate and harmonious style, stopped to take pictures and answer the questions they asked her.