This is how you can recover a deleted WhatsApp conversation

The application courier WhatsApp continue settings on your service to accommodate the requests of users. Is tool -almost indispensable for the vast majority of citizens- is one of the More popular in the world with more than 2,000 millions of active profiles.

According to the media outlet ABC, there is a trick to make it possible read messages of conversations deleted in WhatsApp. The idea is that it can be done from a iOS device or one Android.

The essentials to achieve this trick are the do you copy from security which stores any cell phone.

How to achieve it? The steps

Even though the application recognize that the record of the messages of WhatsApp is not stored on their servers and cannot be retrieved posts lost or erasedthe cloud of the device could help because backups are made.

In the case of iOS, in order for the message history to be recovered, the first thing to do is to have made a backup copy on the device. To achieve this, you should go to WhatsApp/ Settings/Chats/Chat backup.

“In this way, periodically, the service of iCloud You will be able to make automatic or scheduled copies, depending on the configuration options chosen,” ABC said.

In case there is a backup in iCloudthe user must delete whatsapp and go back to download it to read posts that they have removed. Once this is done, you will be prompted for the check of number from telephone and the steps to follow to restore history of chats.

On the other hand, in the case of Android it is similar to iOS as long as the backup copies of the chats are configured to store them in google drive. If not, the device also warns that it will carry out a storage every 24 hours automatically in a file inside the device or turn into a external card.

“To read deleted messages it is necessary to make sure that they have been made copies of the chats and perform one manually for what could happen. To save a backup of your chats, go to WhatsApp / Menu button / Settings / Chats / Backup / Save“, recommends ABC.

Finally, the only thing necessary to use this function is to click on Send chat by mail. For this, it is important to open the chat from which the information is required and select the menu to attach a file. In this way if uninstall and reinstalling a file will be able to read deleted messages



