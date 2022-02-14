This was the day that Inés Gómez Mont asked Tom Brady for MARRIAGE in the Super Bowl

Admin 28 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 11 Views

This Sunday, February 13, 2022, the superbowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the most important sporting events in the world, and which takes place annually, however, one of the most embarrassing moments that Mexican television has experienced occurred in a few of these great parties, a situation that occurred the day Ines Gomez Mont he asked marriage to Tom Brady at superbowl.

In 2008, a few days before the superbowl XLII, Ines Gomez Mont She showed up dressed as a bride to a press conference being offered by the then QB of the New England Patriots, Tom Bradyso the driver caught the attention of the player who gave him the floor, at which time he asked marriage.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl; wife went into labor

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 02.13.2022 22:44:05 The receiver 25 years of the rams, van …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved