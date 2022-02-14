Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor get tangled up on social media

Two of the biggest stars in British sport, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 21 KO’s) and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion, Conor McGregor (22-6-0, 19 KO’s), got into a virtual brawl on Twitter this Sunday.

Fury, English, and McGregor, Irish, had a Cordial relationship in the past, but apparently it all went down the drain when McGregor called Fury a “vag… from Versace.”

Predictably, the world’s leading heavyweight boxing star countered almost immediately with a “come back when you win a fight,” referring to ‘The Notorious’ two consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in January and July of last year.

come back when u win a fight mush,

& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.👍 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

The controversy began when Conor replied to Fury’s February 1 post about Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday night, in which he praised the Russian martial artist, who submitted to a submission defeat against the Irishman in 2018: “This man did well, he went in and He won and came out on top.”

Yup the Joyces. BigJoe! U bottled it with Billy joe Da, what were you doing there? ULeft him, Versace twat U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong I’m right. Who did it right? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas 🇧🇸 #skyjuice — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

In his post, McGregor referenced an incident from May 2021, when Fury was ringside for countryman Billy Joe Saunders’ fight against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and did nothing as a fight broke out, sparked by an encounter between Tom Saunders, father of Billy Joe, and the security that tried to prevent him from entering the ring to see how his son was after being knocked out by the Aztec.

The Notorious accused Fury of “bottling up” Tom Saunders and dropped the Versace analogy as Fury was dressed in a colorful Versace suit.

Fury was not at all diplomatic and “rubbed” the differences between them in McGregor’s face: “(…) the difference between you and me is that I don’t get into trouble and people really love me, you’re just a thug who hits [a] an old man”.

Conflict aside, Tyson Fury is preparing to defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 KO’s), that organization’s mandatory challenger after a possible four-belt unification fight with the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk fell apart. (19-0-0, 13 KO’s).

On the other side, in the octagon, McGregor is still in the process of recovering from a fracture in his left leg that he suffered in his last loss to Portier. According to press reports, he should return to training normally next April.