UFC 271: Adesanya passes oil against a solid Whittaker but retains the middleweight title

IIsrael Adesanya He didn’t have the night he expected, but he managed to retain the middleweight crown in a tight fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The Nigerian should have shown his power shots and countered the challenger’s takedowns. The judges saw the champion as the winner (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

The Australian arrived inspired and after a start where he tried the canvas, he began to take advantage of his jabs and takedown attempts to make the African uncomfortable. ‘The Last Stylebender’ felt the punch a couple of times, but relying on the kicks to undermine the challenger, he avoided further punishment.

Adesanya continued with his kicks, where he wanted to set the tone. But Whittaker’s defense was better and that’s where the takedowns started. However, to his misfortune, the African came out on every attempt with the defense.

The door seemed to open for Whitteaker in the third round; he marked his jabs and avoided further punishment with the double kick. Adesanya was growing but a takedown helped give the Aussie some breathing room. Although some hooks on the closure, they did not make the job easy for the judges.

In the championship rounds, the best version of Adesanya did not come. But when he managed to enter he seemed to have the formula to avoid a surprise, the kicks helped him reduce the mobility of the opponent. Although Whittaker responded with a submission attempt where the champion’s defense did not give him much of an opportunity.

Robert looked to close with the clinch and one more takedown to try to convince on the scorecards. The punishment in the cage was not as powerful, but the duel was very even. Adesanya tried to squeeze and punish with a kimura and a couple of kicks to double the challenger. At the end, the victory went to ‘Izzy’ but with a semi-bitter taste as he was never able to show the show he expected.