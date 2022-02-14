Understanding Alternatives to Government Intervention

Last year, El Salvador made headlines for being the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.. The measure has been controversial both inside and outside the country, heralded for its potential to bring financial services to a large part of El Salvador’s unbanked population and criticized for its vertical application. This has created a sense of uncertainty and made some Salvadorans feel like they lack a choice, even though places like El Zonte already accept bitcoin (BTC) as payment through organic developments that predate the law.

These arguments, although for and against the law, do not actually contradict each other. Although the decision has been made by the government, it is bringing financial services to new sectors of the population. However, not all governments are interested in declaring bitcoin legal tender, which leads us to ask ourselves a new question: How can we encourage cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets like El Salvador without involving governments?

Banking of the unbanked in Latin America

In August 2021, the World Bank reported that nearly half of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) was unbanked, meaning they did not have access to a bank account or other financial services.. These unbanked individuals cited the cost of maintaining an account, distance from financial institutions, lack of necessary documentation, and lack of trust as the most common reasons for remaining unbanked.

Lack of access to banking services poses great challenges, making it difficult for people to receive payments securely, save money, transfer funds outside of their communities, or access credit and their credit score. In summary, Being unbanked can make it almost impossible for people to carry out the daily financial transactions that many of us take for granted..

Cryptocurrencies are changing this situation by helping people access online financial services, such as savings apps, lending platforms, and even microinsurance solutions, from their mobile devices, with far fewer obstacles and for lower fees than they currently have. traditional financial institutions require. Are These three characteristics of cryptocurrencies—accessibility, affordability, and anonymity—make bitcoin an attractive option for banking the unbanked in countries like El Salvador..

Understand government intervention

However, it is important to distinguish between impact and implementation. While the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can have a profoundly positive impact on unbanked populations, offering a new alternative to access vital financial services will lead to more ways to encourage that adoption.

El Salvador opted for government intervention, implementing bitcoin as legal tender as part of a broader strategy to lift its population out of poverty.. In fact, the government itself chose to invest its reserves in bitcoin, taking the risk of volatility in favor of potential gains and keeping its promise to support the construction of infrastructure such as schools and public facilities across the country.

Refocusing on mainstream adoption

However, government intervention is not the only option. As many Latin American governments express their disinterest in accepting bitcoin as legal tender, we are starting to envision alternative options to encourage widespread adoption from a more popular perspective. In my opinion, there is Five Key Factors to Consider: Mobile Access, Education, Financial Barriers, Institutional Adoption, and Alternatives to Bitcoin.

Promote mobile accessibility

For the mass adoption of crypto to take hold, fintech companies involved in the crypto space need to offer mobile-friendly solutions to users. In Latin America and the Caribbean, less than 50% of the population has fixed broadband connectivity, and only 9.9% have high-quality fiber connectivity at home, while 87% of the population lives within range of a 4G signal. This represents a 37% increase in the number of people who can access financial services when they are available on mobile devices. If fintechs can create financial solutions for mobile phones, they can make it more convenient and intuitive for new users to engage with this new technology..

Offer educational services

Although mobile-friendly crypto offerings are already becoming the norm throughout the crypto space, education is another key consideration. Without a proper understanding of what cryptocurrencies are and how they work, individuals cannot be expected to trust the technology or use it safely. Lack of trust was one of the top reasons individuals cited for being unbanked.

Fintechs can overcome that barrier and build trust in crypto by developing transparent educational programs designed to show users what crypto is and how they can benefit from the technology.. Programs like Rabbithole are even taking that education a step further by incentivizing learning through learn-to-earn programs that reward users for learning how to participate in decentralized applications (DApps). When that education is successful, it can go beyond building trust and inspire communities to build on pre-existing technologies, adapting them to meet their needs and bringing even more users into space.

Break financial barriers

Of course, to start transacting, whether through traditional or technical financial services, users must have basic funds. Universal Basic Income (UBI) initiatives can be particularly effective in fostering digital currency adoption by providing essential resources (i.e. income). ImpactMarket is currently leading the way for UBI in the blockchain space, enabling the creation and distribution of unconditional basic income among communities and their beneficiaries through its decentralized poverty alleviation protocol. When funds are sent in the form of digital assets through user-friendly, education-oriented platforms, they encourage users to adopt the technology without forcing its use on individuals..

Encourage institutional adoption

The last piece of this puzzle is institutional adoption.. Universal basic income, education and mobile access will only get new users, especially the unbanked, so far if they don’t see opportunities to transact with digital currencies in everyday life. Groups like CARE and the Grameen Foundation are already incorporating blockchain technology into their transactions by using cryptocurrencies to provide aid in Ecuador and the Philippines, respectively. When institutions use cryptocurrencies to effect positive change, they inspire a new trust in technology, while making funds available to vulnerable populations..

The bitcoin branch

The popularity of bitcoin and El Salvador’s decision to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender should be seen as an endorsement of cryptocurrencies in general. Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency capable of bringing financial services to unbanked people around the world.. Other cryptocurrencies offer lower gas rates and less environmental impact. Stablecoins serve as a safe alternative to bitcoin price volatility.

It is worth considering how A variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins with various advantages such as speed of transactions, low gas rates and price stability, could be combined to offer individuals more accessible and affordable financial services.

think local

El Salvador’s decision to implement bitcoin as legal tender may have come in recognition of the potential of cryptocurrencies to benefit huge portions of the country’s population, but we cannot expect all countries to follow in their footsteps.

Fintech companies entering emerging markets in Latin America and beyond should consider alternative grassroots strategies to encourage cryptocurrency adoption: mobile accessibility, education, access to finance, institutional adoption and alternatives to bitcoin will be key to fostering mass adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets without involving governments.

To make these changes, it is important to think locally rather than globally.. How can we tailor programs to meet these five needs for smaller communities around the world, helping people access digital currencies and financial technologies that meet their distinct and diverse needs?

This article has been written by Xochitl Hunter Y Angelica Valley.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trading involve risk, and readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Xochitl Hunter He leads the growth of the Celo Foundation platform and builder. He has extensive experience transforming strategy into execution to drive growth and scale operations. Prior to Fundación Celo, Xochitl spent 15 years driving growth at Cisco, where she managed a $1 billion investment portfolio and led expansion into 26 emerging markets, growing 30% annually. Xochitl has a master’s degree from Stanford Business School.