Univisión talks about the arrest of former producer Enrique Albis

Getty Images What does Univisión say about the arrest of former producer Enrique Albis for sexual assault?

This Friday, the arrest of former Univision producer Enrique Albis was publicly known, accused of having committed acts of harassment and sexual assault against several women, taking advantage of his position.

The former producer of television shows such as “El Gordo y la Flaca”, who was fired from the channel in 2019, when the sexual harassment scandal broke out, after the program “Gossip No Like” unraveled acts of sexual abuse, which occurred in the programmer’s facilities, made false castings to abuse their victims, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

And while many wonder what Univisión’s reaction was to the arrest of its former employee, the channel was not silent and not only announced the news in a segment of “El Gordo y la Flaca”, but also spoke through a release.





Behind bars Enrique Albis for abusing actress in dressing rooms of Univisión glory of gossip no Like Today February 11, 2022 with ELISA BERISTAIN AND JAVIER CERIANI in Chisme No Like INTERVIEW WITH CYNTHIA KLITBO: youtu.be/5QOYScv6PEE NEW CHANNEL EL CHISME NO LIKE CANDENTE IN CASE WE DISAPPEAR: youtube.com/channel/UCN4WrESIq5055tZXZQXxwsQ VISIT US AT chismenolike.com MEMBERSHIPS: youtube.com/channel/UC5qgk9xFZhXjzvCRcZn8KqQ/join -Albis arrest announced -Univision involved -Juan Rivera will break the silence? -Media desperate to deny CNL -Stir over… 2022-02-11T19:24:05Z

“We are committed to a safe work culture and we do not tolerate any type of sexual harassment or misconduct,” Univisión assured, through a letter that was read on the air by Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina.

“As soon as we learned of these accusations, we launched an internal investigation, collaborated with the authorities and ended our employment relationship with Mr. Albis in 2019,” the channel added in its reaction.





Enrique Albis, former producer of El Gordo and La Flaca, arrested on charges of sexual abuse | GYF This Friday, February 11, it was announced that Enrique Albis was arrested in Miami. Albis would have been involved in a case of sexual harassment of an aspiring presenter. Televisa Univision reiterated that he is committed to a safe work culture and “we have zero tolerance for any type of harassment or sexual misconduct”,… 2022-02-12T00:45:00Z

After the announcement, netizens turned to the social networks of the Univisión entertainment program, and asked that the channel speak more about the harassment and sexual assault of the former producer.

The newspaper La Opinion had access to a document from the Prosecutor’s Office, where the charges against Albis were discussed.

“Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Florida Gadyaces Serralta, and Interim Doral Police Chief Raúl M. Ubieta announce the arrest and indictment. of the former television producer and writer Enrique Albis-Masot“, assured the document.

“In this case, Albis-Masot allegedly told an actress he had met in Cuba and was looking for work that he was developing a character for the television show, and offered her the opportunity to audition at his office for a script called ‘Bellita the Microphonsite’. After several meetings, he asked the victim to wear a tight wetsuit as part of the audition. At one point during this ‘audition,’ a struggle ensued between Albis-Masot and the victim, who was wearing the wetsuit as instructed,” the document added, mentioning that the subject removed the wetsuit from the young woman. and abused her.

“The chain’s management informed the police investigators that Albis-Masot did not have authorization to carry out any casting for an unknown script called ‘Bellita la Microfonsita’. Police were also informed that Albis-Masot had been explicitly told a year earlier that she was prohibited from hiring talent for the TV show,” the prosecution concluded.