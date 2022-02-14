USA News Today: Tax season 2022: How much money can I receive in the refund of the 2021 return?

The IRS releases the first data on the money that returns to taxpayers

ANDhe Monday, January 24, the period to file the tax return for the 2021 financial year began in the U.S. For about three months, taxpayers can send their documents to the IRS, who manage the process and reimbursement payments for the population.

While refunds vary from taxpayer to taxpayere, there are already some initial figures of what citizens could expect to receive when filing the declaration.

According to data published by the Detroit Free Pressthe IRS reported that the pfirst two weeks of period saw $9.53 billion sent by the government to the nearly 4.3 million people who have already filed, leaving an average of $2,201 dollars per taxpayer.

The refund sent by the IRS is not immediate. There are several issues that could delay the return, such as the payment of the Child Tax Credit, which prevents the refund from being sent before February 15.

The deadline established by the IRS to file the 2021 tax return is the Monday April 18.

